Things to See and Do in Bantry and the surrounding areas

BANTRY is located at the heart of West Cork amidst three majestic peninsulas; The Beara Peninsula, The Sheep’s Head and The Mizen Peninsula. Immerse yourself in the stunning natural beauty and spectacular coastal scenery on these peninsulas on scenic drives, walks/hikes, water activities etc.

Here is our guide to the town and the area, with lots of activities and things to see and do across Bantry, Sheep's Head, Beara, Glengarriff, Keakil, Ballylickey and Drimoleague.

So get ready to explore some of beautiful West Cork!

1. CAPTAIN FRANCIS O’NEILL



Captain Francis O’Neill, a native of Tralibane, Bantry, who became police chief in Chicago, was responsible for writing down the old traditional Irish tunes which have been passed down from generation to generation. By doing so, he was able to save a lot of tunes which would have otherwise been lost or forgotten over time. The memorial to Chief O’Neill at Tralibane is a life-size bronze sculpture of him playing a flute and is well worth visiting. It is also interesting to read the numerous plaques on the commemorative wall.

2. WHIDDY ISLAND



Whiddy Island is a short ferry ride from Bantry Pier. Exploring the island on foot is easily done and the walks offer a diversity of nature and beautiful views. A large assortment of birds makes it a birdwatcher’s paradise, plus there are historical sites and ruins to explore including a fortified battery built in Napoleonic times and the remains of an airstrip used during World War I by the United States. A recent addition to Whiddy is the Old School House hostel, the first hostel on the island. Visit www.whiddy.ie.

3. MUGA IN PEACE PARK

Treat yourself to some gentle exercise in the multi-use games area (MUGA) in Bantry’s Peace Park, which is a family-friendly park welcoming to people of all ages and abilities. The park is popular with locals and visitors alike and also includes a basketball court and play area. The Bantry Community Garden is situated beside the Peace Park and adds to the biodiversity of the area.

4. WILD ATLANTIC VIEW



This lookout point above Seskin offers the most panoramic view of Bantry town as it nestles below in the rolling hills. There is a picnic facility and a large parking area. There is a way-marked walk, which you can explore up to the top of Knocknaveigh Hill, also known locally as Vaughan’s Pass. Remember your camera for this outing, or if you have more time, take a canvas and an easel and try and capture the view in a painting.

5. GO FISHING ON LOUGH BOFINNE

Lough Bofinne is a stocked lake three miles outside of Bantry, which offers wonderful fishing spots for anglers as the majority of the lake is fringed by roads and easily accessible. There is a floating pontoon and boats are available to hire. The lake has a high stock density of adult rainbow trout and is regularly stocked to give great angling returns. Fishing permits are available from Maxol Petrol Station, The Quay, Bantry. www.fishinginireland.info.

6. BANTRY MARKET



The Bantry Market is held on the square in Bantry on Fridays. Originally, the fair was held on the first Friday of every month with people bringing livestock, produce and bric a brac to sell. The market has grown in size and now incorporates a farmers’ market which has an assortment of organic produce, olives, eggs, cheese, fish, meats and local crafts. www.bantrymarket.ie.

7. BANTRY WATER WHEEL

The public library is now situated where the Bantry Woollen Mills used to operate from. The water wheel has been restored and now works in its original position overlooking Bridge Street. It is particularly impressive to visit after a heavy rainfall.

8. BANTRY CINEMAX

Cinemax3 is a three-screen cinema that shows all the latest releases – including certain films in 3D. It makes a wonderful venue for family-time out on a rainy day. www.cinemaxbantry.com

9. LEARN TO SAIL

The Bantry Bay Sailing Club offers ISA-approved courses in dinghy sailing and has courses for both beginners and improvers. The club operates off the Abbey slipway as it is a sheltered and safe spot. It offers competitive prices and provides dinghies for the duration of the course. www.bantrybaysailingclub.ie

10. KILNARUANE PILLAR STONE



The Kilnaruane stone is an isolated standing stone in a field overlooking Bantry Bay. It is of great importance as it has a very rare depiction of the kind of boat that St Brendan is assumed to have used to reach America. The inscriptions and carvings on the stone show four men in a boat, navigating skywards through a sea of crosses, which is why it is known locally as St Brendan’s Stone.

11. BANTRY BAY BOAT HIRE



Join Bantry Bay Boat Hire for an unforgettable experience on Bantry Bay this summer. Choose from the exciting Sea Safari boat tour that takes you out on the bay in search of dolphins, seals and other wildlife or let everyone take turns at being the ‘captain for the day’ on the self-drive boats. Seafood Tours and Sunset Kayaking trips run every week or you can hire your own kayak or stand-up paddle board and navigate The Bantry Blueway marked kayaking route around the bay. Summer camps run all summer for children aged 8yrs+, so make sure to check them out on www.bantrybayboathire.ie

12. PONY TREKKING

A wonderful way to explore the terrain of West Cork is by horseback. It gives a better opportunity of noticing the hedgerows and finer details which are often overlooked whilst driving. There are a few horse-riding and pony trekking centres of excellence around Bantry and most of them offer the opportunity of a hack or outride along a bridle path in addition to traditional riding lessons.

13. BANTRY HOUSE AND GARDENS



Visit Bantry House and Gardens and climb the iconic 103 steps for a spectacular view of the house with Bantry Bay beyond it. Explore the gardens and discover delights, such as a croquet lawn, grass tennis court, circular flower beds and sunken gardens. Be sure to follow the stream walk or the woodland walk up to the walled garden and enjoy a coffee and cake at the onsite tearoom afterwards. www.bantryhouse.com.

14. BÉICÍN WALK

The Béicín Walk is one of five Bantry Heritage Council loop walks. The entire loop is an easy grade consisting of paths and pavements for the entire 2.5km, which makes it very popular with families who have buggies to push or with young children on bicycles. The promenade also has a variety of open-air gym equipment all along the seafront, which makes it a most scenic way to keep fit.

15. BANTRY MUSEUM

The Bantry Historical Society’s museum, located in the town centre behind the fire station, is open for the summer from Monday to Friday between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

16. GOLF

Golfers are spoilt for choice in this area. Bantry Bay Golf Club is a superb 18-hole championship golf course, designed by the late Christy O’Connor Junior. The course is situated in a stunning scenic setting with 14 of the holes overlooking the bay and the breathtaking sea views of the islands and the mountains of Beara will stay with you for a long time, even if you’re having and off-day on the greens! Another option is Glengarriff Golf Club with its nine-hole course, also located in a spectacular scenic setting. The club’s honorary president was long-time local resident, the late great Hollywood film star Dr Maureen O’Hara-Blair.

17. BANTRY BAY CHARTERS



Bantry Bay charters offer Deep Sea Angling, Mackerel Fishing and Marine Wildlife Tours departing from both Bantry and Glengarriff. Bay fishing is a great way to spend the day with family or friends. Experience the thrill of catching your first ever fish or compete to catch the biggest one. Bantry Bay and Glengarriff harbour have an abundance of wildlife and on the Marine Wildlife Tour, you have a chance of seeing Atlantic Grey Seals, a wide variety of birdlife, including the White- Tailed Sea Eagle, Harbour Porpoise, Common Dolphin and Minke Whales. Visit www. bantrybaycharters.ie

18. THE BANTRY BLUEWAY

The Bantry Blueway takes canoeists, kayakers and paddle boarders on a choice of 2km, 6km or 9km water trails in the picturesque harbour, encompassing up to seven different points, starting at Abbey Slipway and taking in Whiddy Island before moving across to Reenbeg Point and back via Railway Pier. Paddlers of all ages and abilities can choose from the three trails of varying levels – from beginners to intermediate and advanced. Blueways are water paths or trails developed to encourage recreation, ecological education and preservation of wildlife resources. Bring your own equipment or you can hire locally. www.bantrybayport.com

SHEEP'S HEAD PENINSULA

19. THE GOAT’S PATH DRIVE



The Goats Path Drive is the scenic route which connects Kilcrohane to Bantry via Gearhies. The drive offers a sweeping vista of Bantry Bay. At the summit, Seefin mountain, there is a statue of The Pieta and a parking lay-by to take in the views of both Bantry Bay and Dunmanus Bay.

20. LIGHTHOUSE AND WALKS

The Sheep’s Head Way is a fully marked 120km route which encompasses numerous loop walks of varying lengths and is ideal for self-guided walks and photo opportunities. At the end of the peninsula, Tooreen, there is a coffee shop and toilet facilities. From here, the lighthouse is an easy and accessible hike and, on a good day, you may be thrilled to see a passing whale or pod of dolphins. www.livingthesheepsheadway.com

21. GOAT’S PATH FARM & POD PARK

The newly opened Goat Path Farm & Pod Park has six luxury pods to stay in. Set into the high landscape of Sheep’s Head, with both countryside views and sea views of Bantry Bay, there’s plenty to do with a playground and Bee Happy Fairy Forest onsite. There is also a campsite with family and small pitches available, all equipped with electricity, showers and toilet. With barbeques onsite, you’ll find a fully stocked fridge where you can buy fresh meat and food to cook at your leisure. www.goatspathpods.ie

22. COMMUNITY GARDEN IN DURRUS

The Community Garden in Durrus at Philip’s Green is a multi-sensory garden that was created by the community for the community. It is a space to be enjoyed by all and has a sign saying ‘kind words, kind hands, kind feet.’

23. AIR INDIA MEMORIAL GARDEN



It would be difficult to find a more serene location than that of the garden of remembrance, set by the seashore at Ahakista for the 329 victims of the Air India flight from Montreal to Delhi, via London, which was blown up by a terrorist bomb off the south-west coast of Ireland on June 23rd, 1985. The names of all those killed are inscribed on a monument in this oasis of tranquility, where they are remembered annually on the anniversary by relatives and friends.

GLENGARRIFF | KEALKIL | BALLYLICKEY

24. BLUE POOL



This is a beautiful, magical harbour, hidden in an area of seaside woodland, right in the heart of Glengarriff village, with access beside Quills Woolen Market. It has many trails and walkways through the idyllic forested area. The blue pool is formed where the river meets the sea, and it is one of the places from which to get a boat to Garinish Island and is where the Blue Pool Ferry can be found.

25. THE EWE EXPERIENCE

The Ewe Experience is a journey like no other and is a fully interactive outdoor art gallery. Nestled within a 280-acre nature reserve, the Ewe is full of sculptures and surprises in the woodlands as you stumble upon delights made from textiles, mosaics, ceramics, steel, copper, concrete, wood, glass and mixed media. It is a truly memorable place to visit and the kind of place where you discover that ‘the more you look, the more you see.’ www.theewe.com

26. TWO GREEN SHOOTS

Two Green Shoots craft gardens, feasts and escapes that nourish people and places. Located in Glengarriff, you can take a private garden tour or enjoy a sumptuous lunch feast. You can also stay in the botanical infused accommodation, including the Botanical Bell Tent and Botanical B&B. www.twogreenshoots.com.

27. GARINISH ISLAND



Garinish Island (Ilnacullin Garinish or Garnish), bequeathed to the Irish people in 1953, is located in the sheltered harbour of Glengarriff in Bantry Bay and is world renowned for its Italianite gardens which are laid out in beautiful walks and have some stunning specimen plants which are rare in this climate. To get there, take the Garinish Island Ferry from Glengarriff Pier or the Blue Pool Ferry from Blue Pool, where you will pass Seal Island and be able to admire the seal colony that lives there. Garinish Island also boasts a restored Martello tower. www.garinishisland.ie

28. MEALAGH WOODS

Situated at the top of the beautiful Mealagh Valley, this route takes you on a 3km meander through deciduous woodlands and along the banks of the Mealagh River. The ancient Barnagowlane West wedge tomb is in the area and is worth visiting as it dates back to the Neolithic age, making it about 4,000 years old. www.everytrail.com

29. BAMBOO PARK



The Bamboo Park in Glengarriff is a great place for families to explore. Inviting pathways weave through the bamboo plantations leading to exotic gardens, where ferns, palm trees, hydrangea, fuchsia and cosmos thrive. Sooner or later you’ll discover the little cove where you can enjoy a beach picnic along the magnificent shoreline of Glengarriff harbour. www.bamboo-park.com

30. FUTURE FORESTS

Future Forests in Kealkil is an award-winning and innovative garden centre. The shop is built out of wood and children love threading their way through the paths that wind around fruit trees and over little streams. Future Forests stocks a huge selection of plants from bare-rooted trees and shrubs to roses and perennial flowers. You can choose your garden and have it posted directly to your home. Enjoy a cup of coffee and a snack at the Coffee Bee café whilst surrounded by gorgeous plants. www.futureforests.ie

31. KEALKIL PARKLAND & CARRIGANASS CASTLE



Kealkil Parkland at Carriganass Castle is a site of about 4.5 acres, including a 1.1km loop walk, an outdoor gym and even 12 fairy houses – made by local schoolchildren – dotted along the route. Located on the northern bank of the Ouvane River near Kealkil, Carriganass Castle, built in 1541 by Dermot O’Sullivan Beare, is steeped in history. www.carriganasscastle.com

32. ONWARDS AND UPWARDS – WEST CORK HIKES

Climb West Cork’s iconic Sugarloaf mountain near Glengarriff with experienced local guide, Adam Harrington. Spaces are limited on each walk and the group meets at 10am every Sunday. Transport from Glengarriff to Sugarloaf is provided. 083-2075905.

33. GLENGARRIFF NATURE RESERVE AND WOODS



These woods are one of the finest examples of sessile oak woods in Ireland. There are several walks within the reserve and all are clearly marked out along well-maintained paths. The Riverside Walk is a gentle loop walk of about 1km. The Big Meadow Walk (3.5km) and the steep walk up to Lady Bantry’s Lookout are two other very popular walks in the woods.

34. GOUGANE BARRA PARK



The National Forest Park at Gougane Barra has six waymarked walking trails to suit every level of fitness. There is also a looped one-way 3km motor trail that goes through the forest which affords spectacular views of the valley and its enclosing mountains. The source of the River Lee, which flows into the sea at Cork city, originates in the park and it can be seen on one of the walks. St Finbarr’s Oratory, set on a serene island on the lake, is a most picturesque sight and well worth visiting. www.gouganebarra.com

35. KEALKIL STONE CIRCLE



The megalithic site comprises a stone circle, standing stones and cairn. The stone circle consists of five axis stones and the standing stone, over four metres high, is thought to be the highest standing stone in Ireland. The hike up to the stone is rather strenuous and can be wet in places, but the views of Bantry Bay and Mullaghmesha mountain make it well worth the effort.

36. WILD ATLANTIC SEAWEED BATHS

Based occasionally at Snave Pier, the popular and refreshing seaweed baths pop up in various other coastal areas of West Cork, and further afield, more or less all year round. To find them, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages where location updates are announced each week. www.wildatlanticseaweedbaths.com

37. PRIEST’S LEAP



The Priest’s Leap gets its name from a legend where a priest was being pursued by soldiers and managed to escape by getting his horse to jump off a cliff. The horse sailed safely through the air and landed in Newtown, Bantry. The place where its hooves struck the ground has a commemorative plaque telling the tale. Knockboy, the summit, is the highest peak in Co Cork.

38. HOLY WELL AT KEALKIL

There are over 3,000 holy wells in Ireland, but one to visit has to be the Kealkil Holy Well. Immaculately maintained and painted with white and blue trim, it has an aura of holiness and stillness around it. Amongst all the statuettes of Mother Mary, look out for the little statue of a nun who stands out endearingly in her black habit and cloak.

BEARA PENINSULA

39. KAYAK WITH SEALS IN ADRIGOLE

Wild Atlantic Wildlife offers you the chance to go kayaking with the seals from their location in Adrigole, a sheltered part of Bantry Bay. It makes an ideal venue for beginners, who will be delighted with the inquisitive seals who like to swim alongside the kayaks. You can also take off on an adventure sailing expedition along the Wild Atlantic Way. www.wildatlanticwildlife.ie

40. THE CAHA MOUNTAIN PASS TO MOLLY GALLIVAN’S, BONANE



On the N71 from Glengarriff to Kenmare, the tunnels that pass through the Caha mountain range and into Kerry, are a sight that alone make the drive worthwhile. As you wind down the mountain on the other side, you will come to Molly Gallivan’s Cottage and Traditional Farm which is a treat to visit. Be sure to get a photo of the enormous wood carved Druid as he stands gazing out over the valley at Druid’s View.

41. DZOGCHEN BEARA

Buddhist meditation centre, the Dzogchen Beara community extends a warm and open-hearted welcome to everyone. It aims to offer a place of peace for people of all spiritual traditions and none. Drop into their café, stay a while, attend an event, stay overnight or simply enjoy a peaceful walk and some of the best ocean views in the world. www.dzogchenbeara.org

42. CASTLETOWNBERE



Castletownbere is Ireland’s leading whitefish port and boasts one of the finest natural harbours on the coast. It is a lovely town to visit and many of the Beara Way walking trails originate in the area. Be sure to visit the famous MacCarthy’s Bar on the square which is featured on the cover of Pete McCarthy’s book of that name. Dating back to the 1870s, as little as possible has changed since.

43. WALK THE BEARA WAY

The Beara Way is approximately a 220km loop, perfect for hiking. It is graded strenuous so not for the faint-hearted, but nonetheless it is the ideal way to take in the scenic views of the Beara Peninsula, with lakes, mountains, woodland paths, bog roads and standing stones just some of what you will come across.

44. ALLIHIES COPPER MINES AND MUSEUM



The town of Allihies is the most westerly parish of Co Cork and has a ‘new view around every corner.’ The Allihies Copper Mine Museum tells of the miners’ lives and of the conditions they worked in, including those of the women and children. The museum also has an art gallery, gift shop and café. www.acmm.ie

45. ADRIGOLE AND THE HEALY PASS

Adrigole is the gateway to the Beara Peninsula and it is from here that the Healy Pass can be accessed. The Healy Pass is one of the most panoramic mountain passes in Ireland and rises to an elevation of 334m as it cuts its way up to the two highest points in the Caha range, where it passes through, into Kerry. It is named after Tim Healy, the first governor-general of the Irish Free State, who was born in Bantry.

46. SCUBA DIVING SAFARIS

Explore the wonders of the underwater world with your own master scuba diver instructor on an exclusive tailor-made private day tour. The entire itinerary can be customised to your level of experience and to exploring stunning underwater locations throughout West Cork. So whether you’re a complete beginner or experienced diver, a unique itinerary will be created for you to safely delve into the underwater world. [email protected] kenmarebaydiving.com

DRIMOLEAGUE

47. PITCH AND PUTT

While in Drimoleague why not spend the afternoon polishing your swing and enjoying a game of pitch and putt? The course is open throughout the week for green fees and club hire. For further information, call 087-7641420 or 028-31186/31340.

48. CASTLEDONOVAN CASTLE



Castledonovan Castle was the chief stronghold of the O’Donovan clan. It was built around 1560 and attacked and burned down by Cromwell in 1650. It has been uninhabited since then with the exception of wildlife, including the Chough, a protected bird who nests in the castle. The Chough is easy to spot with red legs and beak against black plumage. The castle is built on a rock foundation standing proud with walls three feet thick. The structure has stood against the storms of time until 1900 when the south west corner fell off, which now allows you to clearly see the construction of the castle from the outside.

49. HERITAGE LOOP WALK



Recent expansion of this walk alongside the Quarry Road has created a beautiful 2.5 hour walk (5km) from the Railway Yard westwards past Centra and onwards to Moyny Bridge. It then follows the river path all the way to Ahanafunsion Bridge, then up to the Top of the Rock and finally back down the hill to the village. It is fully waymarked (red arrows). The Drimoleague Heritage Walkways book can be purchased for €4 at the Top of the Rock Walking Centre (086-1735134) where bathroom facilities are also available. While in Drimoleague, you can also enjoy the Deelish Cascades walk, the Castledonovan Loop and the Shronacarton linear walk, all detailed in the book. Welcome!

50. TOP OF THE ROCK POD PÁIRC & FARMHANDS ACTIVITY

The Pod Páirc has seven delightful camping pods, along with tent and campervan spaces, with excellent facilities on-site. It is perfect for families, couples and walkers. Situated on a working farm, you can book a farm tour and enjoy a picnic, while spending time with the animals, or have fun in the Pod Páirc playground. There is a walking centre onsite, perfect as a stop-off point on your walk or for learning about the many local walkways. www.topoftherock.ie

51. ALPACA FARM

Waterfall alpaca farm is located near Castledonovan between Dunmanway and Bantry. They offer visitors the chance to take their adorable alpacas for a walk along a beautiful riverside trail. Maximum of 6 people per group and children need to be at least 7-years- old. For families with younger children or larger groups, they also offer tours where you can meet and feed the animals, learn about them and enjoy the trail after. Booking is essential so please call 028 31953. www.westcorkalpacas.com. Eircode P47 TD70.

52. BUMBLEBEE FLOWER FARM

Join award winning flower farmer Mags Riordan on a unique experience around the beautiful grounds of Bumblebee Flower Farm. Offering a choice of workshops, come and learn skills in growing edible flowers, cut flowers and pollinator friendly garden borders. Or join an afternoon guided walk around the farm. Booking is essential, check their website for dates of experiences and open days. Call 086 082 3318. www.bumblebeeflowerfarm.ie Eircode: P47KX75

This article originally appeared in our bumper Things to See and Do guide for West Cork in 2023. You can read the full guide via our ePaper at southernstar.ie/epaper