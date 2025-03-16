The latest results from the world of road bowling

ROAD BOWLING results from March 8th and 9th

ARDCAHAN: John Murphy bt Vincent Ellis, novice veteran, last shot. Adrian Deane bt Conor Lennon, U16.

BAILE BHUIRNE: Evan O’Riordan bt Sean Óg Coleman, U18. Peter O’Sullivan bt Eain O’Donoghue, U18. Dylan O’Shea bt Kevin Kelleher, novice D.

BALLINACARRIGA: Kieran O’Brien bt John Collins Nov-C. Martin Murphy bt Shane Hurley 1bl €150 as Nov-C.

BALLINACURRA: Jim Coffey bt Eoin O’Riordan, one bowl, €1,000 a-side. Kenneth Murphy bt Eoin O’Riordan, one bowl, €1,400 a-side.

BALLINAGREE: Eoin McCarthy bt Conor Lucey, last shot, €5,000 a-side. Gary Daly bt Seamus Sexton, semi-final, last shot, €6,500 a-side.

BALLYHOOLEY: Timmy McDonagh (Snr) bt Tommy McDonagh, two bowls, novice veteran. Arthur Pio McDonagh bt Aidan Harty, two bowls, novice A. Jamie McDonagh w/o Patrick Cremin.

BANTRY: Eoin Hurley bt Conor O’Donovan, novice C, two bowls. Trevor Jagoe bt Danny O’Donovan, last shot.

BAURAVILLA: Sean O’Neill bt Cian Minihane, last shot, €500 a-side, novice D. Luke Nolan bt James Cussen, last shot, €200 a-side, novice D.

BEAL NA BLÁTH: Paul Kelleher bt Tim Allen, last shot, €175 a-side.

BERRINGS: Gerard O’Callaghan bt Evan Buckley, novice D.

CAHERAGH: Kieran O’Driscoll/Andy McCarthy bt Shane McCarthy/Mike Keohane, one bowl, €500 a-side. Darragh McCarthy/Cian Young bt Gavin Harrington/Darren Lynch, two bowls, €1,250 a-side.

CARRIGNAVAR: Kieran Kelleher bt Thomas Buckley, novice B, one bowl. Sean Buckley bt Patrick O’Brien, novice B, one bowl. Cian Boyle bt Willie O’Donovan, junior A. Jimmy Quilligan bt Liam Walsh, last shot, €400 as.

CURRAHEEN: Anthony Crowley bt James O’Sullivan, junior B, two bowls. Maurice Connolly bt Jack O’Leary, one bowl, €900 a-side.

DURRUS: Ethan Hurley bt Josh O’Farrell, U16.

FIRMOUNT: Luke Philpott bt John MacSullivan €650 a-side, one bowl, semi-final.

INCH: James Hickey bt Aidan O’Sullivan, novice C, one bowl, €150 a-side. Eanna Hayes bt Michael Galvin bt Brian Murphy, U16.

INCHIGEELAGH: Shane O’Driscoll bt Liam Barry, novice C. Shane Hoffman bt Donal O’Shea, novice D.

LYRE: Damien Daly bt Brian Harrington, quarter-final, one bowl, €500 a-side. Shane Healy bt Ritchie Lawton, quarter-final, one bowl, €550 a-side. Mark Bourke bt David Hegarty, one bowl, €1,200 a-side. Mark Bourke (Jnr) bt Mickey Harrington, two bowls, €1,400 a-side.

NEWCESTOWN: Donnacha O'Donovan bt Liam O’Sullivan, last shot, €800 a-side. Martin Cronin/Darren O’Driscoll bt Ger O’Leary/Michael Desmond, one bowl, €800 a-side.

SHANNONVALE: Danny O’Brien bt Ger Hegarty, last shot, €920 a-side, novice veteran.

TEMPLEMICHAEL: Shane Lotty bt Andrew O’Leary, one bowl, €850 a-side. Shane Lotty bt Paddy O’Donoghue, last shot, €100 a-side. Paddy Stokes bt Eamonn Bowen, one bowl, €500 a-side. Tom Connolly bt Jeremy Downey, twice, one bowl, €200 a-side. Jimmy Quilligan/Jeremy Downey bt Maurice/Tom Connolly, last shot, €170 a-side.

THE CLUBHOUSE: Mark McCarthy bt Patrick O’Sullivan, two bowls, novice D, €150 a-side.

THE MARSH ROAD: Jamie Crowley bt Sean McNulty, one bowl. Martin Collins bt Conor Crowley, last shot, €450 a-side. Ed McCarthy bt Jack Fitzgerald, U12.

THE PHALE ROAD: Boys’ U14, Jack Allen bt James Hurley bt Jack Twomey. Boys’ U12, Jason Deane bt Luke O’Brien. Boys’ U8, Donnacha O’Sullivan bt Jack Daly. Girls’ U16, Cliona O’Brien bt Julieanne O’Sullivan, Sophie Murphy bt Tara Twomey. Girls’ U12, Lily McDonagh bt Rebecca O’Mahony, Roybn O’Brien bt Alicia Hurley, Nicola Hurley bt Ava Healy, Layla Fleming bt Lauren McCarthy. Girls’ U10, Farah Healy bt Lola Barry Twohig, Aoife McCarthy bt Shiela Bradley.