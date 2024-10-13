The Big Three’s dominance leaves rest of the county playing catch-up

THERE’S a very familiar feel to the business end of the premier senior football championship, as the usual suspects line up and jostle for first place in the queue for the Andy Scannell Cup.

Here in Cork club football, there is a distinct Big Three, aka three teams that have dominated the top-tier championship in recent seasons, leaving the chasing pack playing catch-up.

Step forward, reigning Munster and Cork champions Castlehaven, serial winners Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s. This trio has dominated the Cork Premier SFC since it was revamped ahead of the 2020 season. They have shared the four county titles since – Nemo winning in 2020 and ’22, the Barrs ruling in ’21 and it was Castlehaven’s turn to wear the crown in ’23. Going back further, Nemo won the senior title in 2017 and ’19, and the Barrs won in 2018, so The Big Three have won the last seven titles. Carbery Rangers in 2016 were the last team outside of the three to lift the county cup.

Apologies to any Mallow fans reading this, but the odds are one of The Big Three will reign again this season, as Castlehaven, Nemo and the Barrs are all in the last four, as well as surprise packets Mallow.

This Sunday will see the two Premier SFC semi-finals take centre stage at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. First up, Nemo Rangers play Mallow (2.30pm), followed by Castlehaven v St Finbarr's (4.15pm), who are meeting in a last-four showdown for the fifth season in a row – that statistic alone highlights the dominance of The Big Three. Always at the business end. Always in the conversation for the title.

Of the 20 Premier SFC semi-final spots from 2020 to 2024, The Big Three have filled 14 of them.

Given that the county finalists from the previous year, along with the top ranked semi-finalist (based on the group stages) are designated as A seeds in the championship draw, more often than not The Big Three will be seeded, so they will be kept apart in the group stages. In fact, only twice in the last five seasons have two of these three clubs met in the group stage, reducing the chances of taking one another out early in the competition.

Let’s also look at the group stages from 2020 to ’24. In three seasons The Big Three all topped their various groups (2020, ’23 and ’24). In the other two seasons, two of The Big Three topped their groups, so only two other clubs have topped groups in the last five years (Douglas in 2021 and Mallow in 2022). It means they’re most likely to collide in the semi-finals, and final.

Simply put, Castlehaven, the Barrs and Nemo have been dominant.

The only question now is which of The Big Three will win this year? Or will Mallow spoil the party?

***

Premier SFC semi-finalists (2020-24)

2020 semi-finalists: Nemo Rangers (eventual winners), Castlehaven (runners-up), St Finbarr's, Duhallow.

2021 semi-finalists: St Finbarr's (eventual winners), Clonakilty (runners-up), Castlehaven, Douglas.

2022 semi-finalists: Nemo Rangers (eventual winners), St Finbarr's (runners-up), Castlehaven, Ballincollig.

2023 semi-finalists: Castlehaven (eventual winners), Nemo Rangers (runners-up), St Finbarr's, Duhallow.

2024 semi-finalists: Castlehaven, St Finbarr's, Nemo Rangers, Mallow.