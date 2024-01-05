‘The Beamish Cup is the one that people want,’ says four-time Dunmanway Town winner Aidan O’Donovan

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

AIDAN O’Donovan knows what it takes to win the Beamish Cup – the 26-year-old has already won the competition four times.

‘Everyone has eyes on it, the Beamish Cup is the one that people want,’ the Dunmanway Town defender notes.

‘Even when a team isn’t going well in the league, they’ll try to get a full team out for the cup.’

O’Donovan was man-of-the-match in Dunmanway Town’s cup final win against Bunratty United last season, and that was the club’s third Beamish Cup title triumph in just four seasons.

With victories in 2020, ’21 and ’23, it marks Dunmanway out as cup specialists, so what’s the key to their success?

‘You always get your best team out for the Beamish Cup,’ he emphasises.

‘At the start of every season we target the league and to be as consistent as possible, and by the time the Beamish Cup rolls around we are well in tune with each other and how we are playing.

‘It’s always a momentum-building tournament so a good start is vital.’

With Dunmanway Town kicking off their title defence against Sullane B in a round-one clash this Sunday afternoon (2pm), O’Donovan points to last season’s tricky opener away to Courtmacsherry. They had to come from one down to eventually win 2-1, and that got the ball rolling.

‘We started with a potential banana skin last year, away to Courtmacsherry in the middle of an Irish winter in a game where there wasn’t much soccer being played and it was about who wanted it more on the day,’ O’Donovan recalls.

‘The real turning point of last season’s campaign was getting over the hurdle of Drinagh Rangers in the quarter-finals, they have been our biggest rivals since I started playing.’

After beating Drinagh on penalties and then taking care of Castletown Celtic in the semi-final, all roads led to Turner’s Cross for the 2023 final – and it was a day O’Donovan won’t forget. While Keith White and Will Hennigan grabbed the Dunmanway goals in a 2-1 triumph, O’Donovan emerged as man of the match.

Of his four Beamish Cup wins, including his first in 2015, the latest tops his list.

‘I’d say the last one stands out the most,’ he explains, ‘there was more of a buzz around the town, there were buses going up, the local kids were involved. There were good memories all around, especially bringing that cup into the dressing room after, with the music on inside. To get man-of-the-match made it extra special.’

A win on Sunday against Sullane B could be the spark Dunmanway Town needs to get their campaign up and running. They’re mid-table in the Premier Division, on 13 points after eight games and already 12 adrift of pace-setters Clonakilty Soccer Club. Given the crossover of players between this team and the Dohenys’ footballers, who contested the county senior A final in November, it has left Dunmanway Town playing catch-up in the league. A cup run is just what they need, and if anyone knows how to negotiate the Beamish Cup, it’s serial winner O’Donovan and his team-mates.

Check out this Sunday’s fixtures in the 2024 Beamish Cup: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Mizen Hob A (Round 2); 11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Clonakilty United (Round 1); 11am, Drinagh Rangers v Bunratty United (Round 1); 2pm, Spartak Mossgrove v Aultagh Celtic B (Round 2); 2pm, Baltimore v Lyre Rovers (Round 2); 2pm, Aultagh Celtic v Beara United (Round 1); 2pm, Togher Celtic v Ardfield (Round 1); 2pm, Dunmanway Town v Sullane B (Round 1); 2pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Castlelack (Round 1).