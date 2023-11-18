Terrific Togher Celtic win U14 Championship title

TOGHER Celtic U14s have been crowned U14 Championship League champions.

Celtic held off Kilmichael Rovers and Bunratty United’s combined challenge to claim the trophy by a single point from their title-rivals.

The victorious Togher Celtic U14 panel includes Oisin Murray, Michael Galvin, Josh O’Farrell, Ethan Hurley (captain), Levi Bosma, Míchéal Gottstein, Eoin Lynch, Daithi Galvin, Oliver Kearney, Aaron Hurley, Sammy O’Mahony, Patrick Crowley, Jack Duggan, Cian O’Callaghan, Fionn McCarthy and Liam McCarthy.

The Martin Briscoe U15 Memorial Plate, introduced by the WCCSL Committee to honour one of the WCSSL and Bunratty United’s most loyal volunteers, saw Castlelack and Bunratty play out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Brinny on Saturday. The first leg of a two-legged final ended all square with Joe Hayes (2) and Liam O’Donovan scoring for the hosts. Sam Logan, Sean Maguire and Micheal Ward netted for United ahead of the final’s second leg in Bunratty.

***

Three of the four U12 Schoolgirls Cup semi-finalists were confirmed last weekend.

Sullane outgunned a battling Skibbereen 6-0 to reach the last four at the Baltimore Road. Aisling Kelleher (2), Lily Hoare, Grainne Ní Loinsigh, Lilly Scannell and Rionach White found the net for Sullane who will travel to the winners of Riverside Rangers and Beara United in the cup semi-finals. Jessica Galvin, Madelyn O’Connell, Molly O’Neill and Lily O’Sullivan impressed for Skibb.

On the other side of the draw, Clonakilty AFC knocked Dunmanway Town out following a 3-1 quarter-final victory in Ballyvackey. Rachel O’Leary scored for Dunmanway but Sally McAuley (2) and Alice Kelly strikes sent Clonakilty through to a last-four meeting with Drinagh Rangers.

***

In the U12 Schoolboys Cup, Kilgoban Celtic will face either Lyre Rovers or Skibbereen in this season’s decider following the Kealkill club’s 5-1 semi-final victory at home to Clonakilty United. Fionn Wiseman scored a hat-trick with Eoghan Hickey and Calvin O’Brien also netting for the winners. Sam Murphy replied for Clonakilty.

Drinagh Rangers will take on local rivals Dunmanway Town in this year’s U14 Schoolboys Cup semi-finals. The Canon Crowley Park side overcame Riverside Athletic 2-1 in last Sunday’s quarter-final thanks to Jack Coakley and Aodh Whooley efforts. JJ Galvin was Riverside’s lone scorer.

Kilgoban Rebels are through to the U14 Schoolboys Cup final thanks to last weekend’s 5-1 defeat of Togher Celtic Levi Bosma scored for Celtic but Art O’Leary (2), Darragh Coppinger, Con Desmond and Shane O’Brien efforts sealed the Rebels’ Cup final berth.

Castlelack and Kilgoban Celtic drew 0-0 in the U14 Schoolgirls Premier League on the same weekend Dunmanway Town edged Beara United 4-3 in the U13 Schoolboys Championship.

Recently-crowned champions Dunmanway’s scorers were Max Bramoulle, Ben Machie, Hugh McCarthy and Oisin McCarthy. Conor Crowley, Ryan Healy and Rian Lowney replied for Beara.