TALKING POINTS: The opening weekend of the football championships

STATEMENT OF INTENT: Any notion that Castlehaven will find it harder to get going after the exertions of last season continued into this calendar year were dismissed last weekend as they began the defence of their county title in style – they racked up 1-18 in an impressive six-point win over Clonakilty. Under new manager Seanie Cahalane, Castlehaven laid down a marker. Nine different scorers, their attack will cause every team problems as Jack Cahalane (1-3), Brian Hurley (0-5, 3f) and Michael Hurley (0-4) combined for 1-12. And they still have the injured Conor Cahalane to come back in.

DECISIVE DERBY: If there wasn’t enough spice to Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers clashes as it is, now both teams need a result when they clash in Group 2 on August 18th in Dunmanway. With both losing their openers, Clon to Haven and Rangers to St Michael’s, the pressure is on to get a positive result to stay in the hunt for the knockout phase, while the loser – if it’s not a draw – will find themselves staring at a relegation scrap heading into the final round of group games. St Michael’s, the outlier in this West Cork group of death, have already caused a stir by beating the Rosscarbery men. No room for error left for Clon and Ross.

BARRYROE SETBACK: This wasn’t the start to their title defence that the reigning Carbery JAFC champions had planned, as Barryroe slipped to a 0-13 to 1-9 loss to Carbery Rangers in their Roinn 4 opener. Granted, Barryroe were without two of last season’s heroes, leading forward Ryan O’Donovan and the driving force Robbie Kiely, and O’Donovan will be back for the crunch clash with Clonakilty on August 17th. The boys in blue have two games to get back on track, first with Clon and then against St Mary’s, but they’ve made life harder for themselves.

ILEN’S BAPTISM OF FIRE: These are tricky times for Ilen Rovers who need to stop the freefall they’re trapped in. Relegated from the senior A football championship last season, Ilen began life in the premier intermediate grade with a humbling 4-14 to 0-5 hammering to Iveleary that puts the Carbery club on the back foot already. Add in back-to-back league relegations too, with Ilen to line out in Division 5 next season, and the scale of this challenge becomes clear. Their next PIFC game against Aghabullogue on August 17th is huge because they need a result to prevent another relegation scrap.

BRILLIANT BEN: We don’t see too many hat-tricks in the county championship so we tip our cap to Adrigole’s Ben O’Sullivan who racked up 3-2 in their 3-10 to 0-16 IAFC win against Dromtarriffe. Each goal was important. First, to push Adrigole ahead early on, 1-0 to 0-1. His second in the 40th minute pushed Adrigole four ahead. Ben’s hat-trick goal in the 47th minute moved the Beara side 3-8 to 0-10 in front. It’s just the start that last season’s semi-finalists wanted to get points on the board in the first round.

BACK WITH A BANG: Newcestown announced their arrival back in the premier senior grade with a 0-12 to 0-10 win against Éire Óg that sets the West Cork side up for games to come against Ballincollig and Nemo. Given Newcestown hurlers are in premier senior hurling action this weekend, and this dual club will have to juggle both codes at the top tiers, picking up a win in their opening game is a boost and a relief.