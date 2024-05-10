Sweet Caroline hits the right notes as Drinagh Rangers add WCL Women’s Cup to league title success

DRINAGH RANGERS 3

LYRE ROVERS 2

DRINAGH Rangers came from two goals down to win the West Cork League Women’s Cup with a memorable 3-2 win over Lyre Rovers in Sunday’s decider.

It completed a league and cup double for Drinagh, having already won the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Women’s 7s Premier title.

‘We are a very determined team,’ Drinagh captain Katie O’Driscoll commented as she clutched the Women’s Cup trophy.

‘We were flat in the first half but had a really good teamtalk at half time. The girls came out and won it in the second half. Everyone gets on so well together. It is a lovely group and we are mad for Drinagh!’

Two-nil down to a dominant Lyre at the midway point of a terrific cup final, Rangers could have been forgiven for thinking it wasn’t going to be their day. Instead, they dug deep and emerged a different side in the second half.

Netting three unanswered goals, the eventual winners may have left it late but thoroughly deserved their win over an excellent Lyre team.

‘We made it hard for ourselves but that’s the story of our year,’ winning manager Mike Doolan admitted.

‘A bit like Liverpool, we nearly always concede first but find our way in the end! They are a great bunch and a few of those girls out there today are only in their first year (playing competitive football). They started nervously in front of a big crowd but I knew they would pull it out of the bag.’

Erica Jennings and Aimee Barrett were at the hub of Lyre Rovers’ bright start which culminated in Meadhbh Coomey arrowing inches over after six minutes. Under pressure from the opening whistle, Drinagh created their first chance when Roisin O’Driscoll forced Natalia Makowska into an early stop.

A free-flowing final, full of positive approach work, saw both teams stretch their opposing defences but remain scoreless until the 14-minute mark. That was the moment an Amy Burke pass released Meadhbh Coomey behind a static Rangers back four. Coomey still had plenty to do before sliding her shot across Aisling Connolly and into the bottom corner for a 1-0 Lyre lead.

Aided by a strengthening wind, Lyre kept pressing and doubled their lead just shy of the half hour. Caroline Buttimer broke clear, shrugged off a defender and rounded goalkeeper Aisling Connolly to double her side’s advantage.

Two-nil down, Drinagh redoubled their efforts, forcing a succession of corners and set-pieces. Caroline Beamish, Roisin O’Driscoll and Donna Wilson worked tirelessly to get their side back in the game but made little headway against a Lyre defence superbly anchored by Lisa Hegarty and Claire Deasy. One magnificent Deasy tackle prevented an unmarked Caroline Beamish from pulling one back just before the break.

The second half began with Drinagh pushing further forward. Rovers were indebted to goalkeeper Natalia Makowska for two important interventions, first to deny Donna Wilson and then to prevent a Roisin O’Driscoll free-kick from hitting the net.

Amy Burke and Erica Jennings were equally impressive in repelling a series of Drinagh attacks. Those attacks increased as the half progressed with O’Driscoll rattling an upright from another set-piece after 56 minutes.

The next goal would prove crucial and Rangers grabbed it after 61 minutes. Rachel O’Donovan was a ball of energy all afternoon and flicked home from close range to halve the deficit.

Encouraged by that strike, Drinagh enjoyed their best spell, culminating in a deserved leveller. Kathlyn McCarthy wriggled free and fired a low effort into the net to make it 2-2 with 20 minutes remaining. The same player came within inches of edging her team in front when a speculative attempt grazed the Lyre crossbar shortly after.

Extra-time looked nailed on until one final twist three minutes from the end. Lyre failed to clear another Drinagh corner and Caroline Beamish was on hand to score at the back post. They needed two late Aisling Connolly saves but Drinagh Rangers’ remarkable comeback resulted in the Women’s Cup travelling to Canon Crowley Park at the conclusion of a cracking final.

Drinagh Rangers: Aisling Connolly, Maire O’Driscoll, Natalie Pursehouse, Katie O’Driscoll (captain), Eileen Hurley, Kathlyn McCarthy, Ciara Galvin, Chloe Cadogan, Donna Wilson, Roisin O’Driscoll, Rachel O’Donovan.

Subs: Sarah Collins, Shannon O’Mahony, Deirdre Doolan, Caoimhe Hurley, Angelika Szymczyk, Caroline Beamish.

Lyre Rovers: Natalia Makowska, Amy Burke, Ellen Hall, Mairead Connolly, Erica Jennings, Ainee Barrett, Caroline Buttimer (captain), Meadhbh Coomey, Lisa Hegarty, Anna Hall, Claire Deasy.

Subs: Carmel O’Brien, Samantha Quinn, Rachel Buttimer, Ciara Barry, Niamh Ryan, Anna Barrett.

Referee: Niall O’Donovan.