Super sub Cathal Sheehy’s goal earns Barryroe bragging rights in Division 6 derby opener

BARRYROE 1-12

ARGIDEEN RANGERS 2-5

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

BARRYROE manager Conor Walsh wants his team to build on their Red FM Division 6 Hurling League opening-weekend win against local rivals Argideen Rangers.

It was a case of blue bliss for Barryroe hurlers after a barnstorming last ten minutes at Cloughduv on Friday night saw them outscore their opponent by 1-2 to 0-1, with a superb goal from the stick of substitute Cathal Sheehy.

‘Goals in hurling games are huge and that crucial one from Cathal gave us a cushion. It was a pivotal moment,’ emphasised Walsh.

‘We still have a lot of work to do. Our backs performed well, having to clear a lot of balls from around the goalmouth as Timoleague upped the ante in those frenetic late minutes. This is a real morale boost. It is the first time since I have been in charge that we have won our opening tie. It provides the impetus required as we face into the next series of matches’

With the stiff breeze to their backs Argideen Rangers opened the scoring from a free by long-serving full forward JM O’Callaghan in the sixth minute. Scoring power, or more accurately lack of it, was to prove their Achilles heel as prodigality in front of goal was to cost them dearly. Despite a lot of primary possession and good work by midfielders Conor Lehane and Fergal Walsh, twins Joe and James Crowley, the Butler brothers Paudie and Finbarr and half-backs Matthew Lawton and Andrew Guinevan, scores were at a premium.

Not so with their opponents where corner-forward Adam McSweeney was in sparkling form, aided and abetted with fine hurling from Ryan O’Donovan, Daniel and James Moloney and Diarmuid McCarthy in a rock solid full-back line and the Ó Buachalla brothers Donal and Tomás proved a constant threat to the Rangers citadel.

With Rangers in front 0-2 to 0-1, they got a timely boost in the seventh minute as a high delivery by Conor Lehane was collected by Finbarr Butler and when his snap-shot was parried to safety by Barryroe goalkeeper Michael Whelton, James Crowley deftly ushered the sliotar over the line for the first of the latter’s brace of green flag.

The accuracy of O’Donovan and McSweeney had Rangers back-peddling in defence. A delightful Barryroe move with David Murphy, Darren McCarthy and Conn Dineen involved saw McSweeney point the resultant free in the 27th minute. Donal Ó Buachalla added a white flag but just when Barryroe had worked up a head of steam, James Crowley struck again, billowing the net from close range in the 29th minute.

Ryan O’Donovan had the last say in the opening half, leaving Rangers with a meagre enough half-time advantage, 2-4 to 0-8.

When McSweeney pointed two frees in rapid succession on resuming to ensure deadlock, 2-4 to 0-10 by the 42nd minute, Rangers chances looked slim given the strong wind.

The introduction of Sheehy proved a masterstroke for Barryroe and after Tomás Ó Buachalla had put the Blues back in front, Sheehy ran on to a sublime pass from Ryan O’Donovan to crash the ball past Rangers shot-stopper John Sheehan.

Barryroe goalkeeper Whelton applied the coup-de-grace with a mammoth free in the 59th minute, while Darragh O’Donovan’s late strike just skimmed the crossbar to register Argideen’s solitary second half score. Game, set and match to Barryroe.

Our Star: As a field marshal Barryroe corner-forward Adam McSweeney was imperious, the Blues leading scoring sorcerer delivering a performance of hurling substance and accuracy.

Scorers

Barryroe: Adam McSweeney 0-7 (2f, 2 65s); Cathal Sheehy 1-0; Ryan O’Donovan 0-2; Donal Ó Buachalla, Tomás Ó Buachalla, Michael Whelton (f) 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: James Crowley 2-0; Fergal Walsh 0-2; Finbarr Butler, Darragh O’Donovan, JM O’Callaghan (f) 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Michael Whelton; Daniel Moloney, James Moloney, Diarmuid McCarthy; Michael Ryan, Jerome O’Brien, Seán O’Riordan; Ryan O’Donovan, Conn Dineen; David Murphy, Darren McCarthy, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Michael Walsh, Donal Ó Buachalla, Adam McSweeney.

Subs: Cathal Sheehy for D Ó Buachalla (48), Brian O’Donovan for M Walsh (52).

Argideen Rangers: John Sheehan; Bill Fleming, Ger Crowley, Darragh Holland; Joe Crowley, Matthew Lawton, Andrew Guinevan; Fergal Walsh, Conor Lehane; Seán Maxwell, Cathal O’Donovan, Paudie Butler; James Crowley, JM O’Callaghan, Finbarr Butler.

Subs: Darragh O’Donovan for C O’Donovan (ht); Seán Walsh for S Maxwell (45), Dara Walsh for F Butler (50), Charlie Twomey for J Crowley (53).

Referee: Mick O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).