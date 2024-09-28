Sullane hold off Beara to win U12 Championship

BY GER McCARTHY

U12 SCHOOLBOYS Championship winners Sullane clinched the league trophy in their final game.

The Ballyvourney club outlasted Beara United by two points and became U12 league winners following a 3-2 victory at home to Bay Rovers. Fionan Lucey (2) and Finn O’Tuama found the net to cement Sullane’s ninth win in ten league outings.

A terrific campaign saw Sullane lose only once, to second-placed Beara. Possessing the best defensive record in the U12 Schoolboys Championship, Sullane conceded a miserly 12 goals and that statistic went a long way to securing the club’s title-triumph.

‘We are delighted for all the boys as it’s been a very close title-race between Beara United and ourselves,’ Sullane co-manager Austin Twomey stated.

‘It was a battle right to the end. Our last game against Bay Rovers was a must-win in order to secure the title.

‘We had a large young squad this year which helped. The boys trained very hard, never gave up and did their best to make all our games. A lot of the boys have come through the academy set-up in the last few years and are now reaping the rewards.

‘Thank you to the WCSSL Committee and especially our sponsor’s Réalta Technologies, all the coaches, parents, and referees for their assistance and support throughout the season.’

Sullane: Liam Carey, Eidan Ceballo, Romero James Corcoran, Cian Cotter-Broderick, Oisin de Burca, Darragh Dineen, Diarmuid Dineen, Alan Golecki, Neil Herterich, Conor Kelleher, Cillian Kennedy, Michal Kotkiewicz, Fionán Lucey, Darragh Lynch, Jay Murphy, Liam O’Connell, Darragh O’Driscoll, Tom Og O’Duinnin, Adam O’Leary, Finn O’Tuama, Tadhg O’Tuama, Earnan Quill, Filip Saj, Ronan Twomey, James Deasy, Linards Maurins, Dara McKenna, Rian O’Conchuir, Cian Twomey.

***

A busy weekend of U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup ties saw Bunratty United and Bay Rovers play out a five-goal thriller. Max O’Reilly, Eoghan Hickey and Sam Mullany strikes earned Bay a 3-2 win despite a James Goggin effort and an own goal.

Beara United knocked Bay Celtic out with Sam Power, Henrikas Dabrys and Danny Orpen amongst the goals. Jamie Wiseman and Joe O’Donovan replied for Bay.

Clonakilty AFC United proved too strong for Skibbereen Celtic with Daniel Keohane, Ross Murphy, Sam Murphy, Lovro Kordic, Michael Collins, Aidan Whooley and Darragh O’Sullivan on the Ballyvackey club’s scoresheet. Dara Ryan (2), Michael Ryan, David Abbott, Mink O’Leary and Isaac McInerney netted in Lyre Rovers’ 6-1 U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup victory at home to Skibbereen Celtic. Jake Holmes scored for the visitors.

Jack Buttimer (2) helped Togher Celtic see off Clonakilty AFC 2-1. Luke McCarthy scored his side’s solitary reply. Ardfield overpowered Dunmanway Town thanks to Rohan Hegarty, Jackie Burke, Michael O’Shea and Brehon O’Mahony efforts.

Drinagh Rangers progressed at the expense of Riverside Athletic thanks to a 4-1 U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup win at Canon Crowley Park. Taylor McCarthy scored for Riverside but Eoin O’Donovan, Rocco O’Reilly Bermueller, Rory Hurley and Conor Collins goals sent Drinagh through.