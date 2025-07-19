Sullane and Drinagh battling for U14 Schoolgirls Premier title

SULLANE have joined Drinagh Rangers in a share of the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U14 Schoolgirls Premier Division.

The Ballyvourney side travelled to U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group B leaders Drinagh Rangers and won a cracking contest to join the Canon Crowley Park club in a share of the division’s lead.

Sadbh Cronin opened the scoring for the visitors after 17 minutes. Aisling Kelleher doubled Sullane’s lead seven minutes later and it was 2-0 at the interval. Drinagh are not Group B leaders for nothing however and staged an impressive second half comeback. Laoise Young halved the deficit prior to Sarah Buttimer making it 2-2.

An exciting finale saw Sullane awarded a penalty. Caroline Creedon took responsibility for the kick and converted to earn her team a vital 3-2 win.

Elsewhere in U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group B, Riverside Athletic and Castlelack produced another five-goal thriller at Carbery Park. Elka Heaney netted twice for the visitors but an Amelia Horgan brace and Annabella McCarthy effort earned Athletic their first league win of the season.

***

Clonakilty AFC are the team to catch U14 Schoolgirls Premier League Group A following the Ballyvackey side’s fourth victory in as many outings.

Beara hosted the Group A leaders in Castletownbere but were unable to prevent their in-form opponents from continuing their surge up the table. Leah O’Brien netted a hat-trick with Clodagh O’Regan adding a brace in a 5-0 Clonakilty AFC win.

In the same group, Bay Rovers and Dunmanway Town’s clash ended 3-0 to the visiting team in Kealkill last Sunday. Kiera Kelly netted twice in a fixture Theresa Crowley also scored to keep Dunmanway within touching distance of leaders Clonakilty AFC.

***

There were two U12 Schoolgirls Premier League games completed on Monday evening. Lyre Rovers hosted Riverside Athletic and Clonakilty AFC travelled to Castlelack.

Clonakilty extended their lead atop the u12 Schoolgirls Premier standings following a hard-fought win in Brinny. Castlelack goalkeeper Lucy Atkinson was in inspired form and repeatedly denied the visiting team. Muireann O’Sullivan also stood out for the hosts but Clonakilty’s clinical finishing proved the difference.

Emma Deasy edged the Ballyvackey side ahead after 5 minutes. Leah O’Brien added two further goals, one in each half, to secure Clonakilty’s 3-0 win.

In the same division, Lyre Rovers needed an own goal to get the better of Riverside in Lyre. Laoise Ryan opened the scoring for Rovers but a Ruby Dooley equaliser looked set to earn the visitors a point until an own goal cemented Lyre’s 2-1 triumph.

Sullane and Dunmanway Town’s 1-1 U12 Schoolgirls Premier League draw shouldn’t have come as a surprise. That’s because the result marked the Ballyvourney club’s second draw in two fixtures and Town’s third stalemate in three outings. Fia O’Sullivan scored for Dunmanway while Katie O’Driscoll was on target for the home team.