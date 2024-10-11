Stephen Daly: I was always meant to be a goalkeeper

AT just 22 years of age, Stephen Daly has already established himself as a key figure between the posts for Dohenys.

Since making his senior debut for the club in 2019 against St Nicks, the young goalkeeper has shown maturity beyond his years, growing into a reliable last line of defence.

As Dohenys prepare to face Knocknagree in a county senior A football championship semi-final on Saturday in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.45pm), Daly will once again be central to their hopes of victory in a match that feels all too familiar – he has faced them in the 2021 quarter-final and 2023 semi-final, both games Dohenys won.

Reflecting on his early years playing football, Daly recalls that goalkeeping was always his true calling.

‘There was a stint when I was U14 when I was bigger than a lot of the fellas, they put me full forward and in midfield, but, really, I was always meant to be a goalkeeper,’ he says.

That early commitment to the position has paid off, and now Daly is one of the most assured young shot-stoppers in the grade.

When asked about the unique mentality needed to be a goalkeeper, Daly doesn’t shy away from the idea that it takes a bit of madness to thrive in the position.

‘Oh, definitely, there's a bit of a loose streak in goalkeepers I'd say. Every goalkeeper, they can absolutely blow the head gasket, so it’s definitely there,’ he jokes.

While Daly has the temperament to thrive in the high-pressure role, he’s quick to credit the strong defence in front of him for keeping the opposition’s scoring opportunities to a minimum. Players like Eoin Lavers and Donal Rice are key to Dohenys’ success, and Daly is full of praise for their contributions.

‘You know what you're going to get with Lavers – he's rock solid and has a tonne of experience. He’s probably the most experienced fella we have. And Donal Rice there as well is just another star – he's one of the best defenders I've ever played with. It's a lot easier when you have fellows like that in front of you,’ he says.

Coming off a quarter-final victory over Cill na Martra, Dohenys seem to be hitting their stride at the right time. That underdog mentality has worked in their favour this season, with Daly – who has conceded only two goals in four games – embracing the team's ability to fly under the radar.

‘I think it suited us, to be honest, because I think we're going to go under the radar against teams, and we’re used to it. We just came out playing our own brand of football against Cill na Martra, stuck to the game plan, and it worked out so we were happy to get the result,’ he says.

This weekend’s semi-final feels like Groundhog Day for Daly and Dohenys, as they prepare to face Knocknagree at the same stage as they did last year. Despite the déjà vu, Daly is taking it all in stride, feeling confident and focused on the task ahead.

‘Yeah, look, we're feeling good. We're just looking forward to the game. It's nice as it’s just two weeks from the quarter-final. Last year, we had four weeks to prepare so it’s nice to have the two weeks and get straight into it,’ he says.

Part of what makes Daly’s job easier is Dohenys potent attacking trio of Keith White, Mark Buckley, and Fionn Herlihy. With these three capable of winning a game on their own, the pressure is often taken off the defence.

‘One of the three of them could win you a game at any time of the game. It makes our lives at the back a lot easier when you can get the ball up to them, and they're constantly tipping the ball over the bar. It always drives the backs on as well,’ Daly explains.

Looking ahead to the possibility of reaching the final, Daly knows how much it would mean to the club, but for now, the team’s focus is solely on Knocknagree. ‘Look, it would be massive. We were very disappointed last year. We probably didn't perform to our best in the final,’ he admits. ‘But we're in the semi-final now, so we'll worry about that. We have to worry about that. That's our 100 percent focus for the next few days.’

As Dohenys prepare for their semi-final rematch, Daly’s calm, focused approach will once again be key. With a strong defence in front of him and the memory of last year’s victory fresh in their minds, Dohenys and their young goalkeeper are ready for the challenge ahead.