Sports centre a ‘monument to community initiative’

IN SKIBBEREEN, a town that has, according to the 2022 census, a population of 2,903, there is a sports centre that is used by 2,400 people every week.

Such is the appeal of this independently-run sports and fitness facility at Gortnaclochy that people travel from surrounding towns and villages to avail of its high spec and well-maintained sports hall, gym and outdoor playing facilities. The manager of the centre, local man Niall McCarthy, confirmed that a survey carried out last year showed that 2,400 people use it every week, and this is what balances out the annual €250,000 cost of running the facility, making it truly

self-financing.

Not too many people know that the centre is not government funded, but it does apply for grants for specific projects from time to time.

After taking into account its operating and maintenance costs, whatever the centre makes is invested back into this exemplary community enterprise, which provides employment for 12 people.

Not once since it opened on May 15th 1992, has the centre operated at a loss yet ​Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre has achieved many milestones because it continues to invest in its equipment and its people.

When the centre was opened, people described it as ‘a monument to community initiative’ because it was the community who conceived of the plan, oversaw its design and the planning stages, and raised the money to have it built.

Again, it was community volunteers who worked meticulously to secure development funding from the Department of Sports, Cork County Council, the De La Salle Order, patrons and funds collected by the local community.

Recently, the centre benefited from another smaller, but equally well received, cash injection provided by the local Access Credit Union.

‘We would like to thank the credit union for their donation which will allow us to purchase from the De La Salle order the ground on which the tennis courts were built, as well as the embankment adjoining the access road,’ said Niall.

He explained that they are planning to develop the embankment to create another pathway and a cycle lane – both of which would ease congestion in an area.

The road provides access to St Joseph’s NS, St Patricks BNS, Gaelscoil Dr M Ui Shuilleabhain, Naíonra Phobail an Sciobairín, Skibbereen Community School, and West Cork Campus.

Considering that there are over 230 boys, and 30 teachers, attending St Patricks’ alone, a redesign of the area would clearly benefit everyone. Management at the sports centre have proven to be very proactive in this regard. They consulted with all of the primary schools, and neighbours, before providing Cork County Council with a clear account of its usage.

The Council has since confirmed that it will, independently, be doing a ‘safe route’ school development, work on which is expected to start this summer.

The prudent management of the centre, and its resources, as well as some grant funding for specific projects, led to the resurfacing of the tennis courts so they now have a good finish and multi-purpose use.

Another project currently in the works is the creation of a multi-functional room, which could be used as a meeting room and sports physio. It will also have shower and toilet facilities that will be wheelchair accessible.

From day one, the centre has been wheelchair accessible but they are always working to enhance their facilities and be inclusive of people of all ages and abilities.

That project, and the upgrading of the men’s and ladies’ changing rooms, is expected to be completed this year at a cost of approximately €250,000.

A grant of €180,000 has been secured but the club will have to come up with an additional €80,000. Fundraising has already begun with a fun run by Skibbereen Rowing Club, and there’s also a golf classic on May 31st next.

These developments are coming at a great time because the centre is now host to a Special Olympics Ireland ‘young athlete club’ for children with intellectual disabilities.

Just last week, the young athletes engaged in a taster week, which gave children in the four to 12 age range an opportunity to engage in a variety of physical activities designed to enhance coordination, balance, and overall motor skills.

Skibbereen woman, Mairéad O’Driscoll, is the regional development officer with Special Olympics Munster, and she told The Southern Star that the activities will be tailored to each child’s abilities, but there will be a strong emphasis on fun, participation, and skill-building.

The centre also runs additional special needs hours for children free of cost. And, as everyone knows, the Skibbereen Sports and Fitness Centre’s 2,400 weekly users enjoy a wide range of activities.

The facilities include a fully equipped gym with multiple membership options available, fitness classes including body conditioning, Pilates and spin classes. Then, there is the sports hall with activities such as basketball, badminton, gymnastics and bowls.

‘Our aim has always been to be inclusive of everyone from toddler groups doing ​gymnastics, to elderly members of our community who are keen to stay active,’ said Niall.

The manager and staff have achieved this because the centre genuinely has a family atmosphere that is representative of the entire community.