Sophie’s friends say Tánaiste ‘apologised’

‘A VIRTUAL apology’ is how a friend of Sophie Toscan du Plantier described the Tánaiste’s criticism of the State’s investigation into her murder.

Bill Hogan, one of the founders of a Schull-based organisation searching for the truth into her gruesome and untimely death, welcomed the comments made by Micheál Martin at the launch of journalist Senan Molony’s book Sophie: The Final Verdict in Dublin last Thursday.

Mr Hogan, who attended the launch alongside Sophie’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau, said the Tánaiste’s comments stunned those in attendance into silence.

He also noted the Tánaiste’s remarks, thanking the people of Schull and West Cork who came forward to tell the truth ‘over and over again.’

Senan Molony said he felt compelled to write the book after reporting on the murder case for almost three decades. He said he felt he owed it to Sophie and her family.

It was on December 23rd 1996 that the French film producer was brutally murdered in the laneway leading to her holiday home at Toormore, near Schull.

‘I believe I am performing a service in presenting the prosecution case that never was,’ said the author.

Senan Molony claims to present all of the evidence – including interpretations favourable to the chief suspect Ian Bailey, who died suddenly on the street in Bantry last January, and always claimed to be innocent – so people can arrive at their own verdict.

Micheál Martin said the terrible anguish of her family, and all who knew her, was made worse by the fact that ‘our legal system proved incapable of meeting its responsibilities to Sophie.’

However, Ian Bailey’s solicitor Frank Buttimer challenged the Tánaiste’s remarks, saying they were an attack on the gardaí, the DPP, and even the High Court, which twice refused to extradite Ian Bailey to France.

In praise of the book, Sophie’s uncle Jean-Pierre Gazeau said: ‘It puts all the evidence before the people.’