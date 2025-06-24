Islanders are ‘Bere-ly’ getting by

VITAL funding for the Bere Island Project Group should be on par with other islands, it’s been claimed.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) raised the motion at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District noting that the group runs invaluable community development projects not just on Bere Island but also on Whiddy and Dursey Islands.

He pointed out that Clare Island received €133,000 in funding last year and €152,000 for this year, an increase of 23%. Inishturk received €117,985 in funding last year which was increased by 28% to €152,000 for 2025.

‘Bere Island received €173,848 in 2024 but only got a 2.1% increase to €177,000 for this year. They cover both Whiddy and Dursey islands and they had actually requested €226,552 but got well less than that,’ said Cllr Collins.

He pointed out that the funding allocation they received will have to cover utilities, office costs and insurance which comes to nearly €50,000 in total, while the salaries of three full-time community development staff must also come out of the funding allocation for 2025.

‘There is a real risk is that the Bere Island Project Group could lose these experienced and dedicated people,’ he warned.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) seconded his motion and pointed out that the Bere Island Project Group were integral in the setting up of Bere Island Community Radio.

‘We don’t realise the challenges people living in islands face and we have to do everything to support them,’ he said.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said a letter will be sent to the Minister of Rural, Community Development and the Gaeltacht.