Shona Cronin stars as Cork guarantee home All-Ireland minor semi-final

GER McCARTHY rounds up the latest Cork camogie and LGFA inter-county action

WEST Cork’s representatives enjoyed another positive weekend lining out for the Cork camogie and ladies’ football minor and U16 inter-county panels.

Cork concluded the group stage of their 2025 Electric Ireland Minor A All-Ireland Camogie Championship with a rousing 3-10 to 1-13 victory away to Kilkenny on Sunday.

Mossy O’Sullivan’s side were coming off a 13-point victory over Dublin and a draw with Tipperary. Their opponents, also on four points after their opening two matches, were unable to stop the Rebel juggernaut. As a result, Cork finished top of their group and sealed an All-Ireland semi-final on home soil.

Enniskeane’s Meabh O’Brien, Kinsale’s Catherine Murphy and Valley Rovers’ Shona Cronin are the Carbery camogie representatives on this year’s minor panel. Cronin is enjoying a phenomenal year and top scored with 2-3 to send the Rebels into the last four. Catherine Murphy added a point on an afternoon Clara Murphy (1-1), Rachel Murphy (0-3), Tara Goulding and Ava McAuliffe (0-1 each) completed the winners’ total.

A day before the county’s minors triumphed, Cork’s U16As registered their second win in the group stages of the 2025 Eir All-Ireland U16A Camogie Championship at home to Kilkenny. Castle Road was the venue for the Rebels’ 4-13 to 1-8 defeat of the Cats. Carbery’s Cliona Harte (Barryroe), Leah McCarthy (Kilbree) and Amber Bishop (Ballinascarthy) were part of a Cork squad that trailed at the interval before producing a barnstorming second half display in which Inniscarra’s Léa Meillouin (3-0) was named Eir Player of the Match. Meabh Fitzgerald (1-2), Stephanie Dwyer (0-4), Leah Ryan (0-3), Leah Hannigan (0-2), Cliona Harte and Lauren O’Connor (0-1 each) were on target.

Cork’s second win in three games has the Rebels sitting in joint-second place alongside Kilkenny and three behind leaders Galway. Next up is a trip to Tipperary on Sunday.

***

Cork maintained their perfect record in the Munster LGFA U16A Championship with a one-sided victory over Limerick on Sunday. Kenneth Burns’ talented squad proved too strong for their opponents at Staker Wallace GAA grounds and rattled the net nine times.

Áine Kearney, Anna Kelleher, Hannah Deasy (all Kinsale), Amy McCarthy (Castlehaven), Caoimhe Foley, Katie Crowley (both Courcey Rovers), Carla O’Regan (Ilen Rovers) and Muireann O’Shea (Tadhg MacCárthaigh) are West Cork’s representatives on the U16A inter-county panel for 2025.

Last weekend, Shauna Keane (2-2), Róisín Ní Liatháin (1-5), Carla O’Regan (2-1), Caoimhe Foley (1-4), Evie McMahon (1-2), Jill Buckley and Lauren O’Connell (1-0 each) were amongst the Rebels’ scorers.

Also last Saturday, Cork put up a similar high score against Limerick in the Munster LGFA U16B Sharon O’Keeffe tournament as part of a double-header at Staker Wallace GAA grounds. Ella O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), Emma Burchill (Castlehaven), Gemma O’Sullivan (Rosscarbery), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Aine Collins (Clann na nGael) and Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara) are the six West Cork LGFA players involved this year. Against Limerick, Cork had Faye Hanratty (4-1), Nessa McCormack (3-1), Ella O’Sullivan (1-2), Katie Hanrahan (1-0), Isabelle O’Callaghan, Fiona O’Connell (0-2 each), Brianna Lynch, Michaela O’Sullivan and Emma Walsh (0-1 each) on target.