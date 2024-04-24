Shannon rises to top in battle on Marsh Road

SIDNEY Shannon and John Nagle had a good Monday evening battle as the novice veteran grade progressed at The Marsh Road. They exchanged the lead in good bowling to ‘Hurley’s bend’ where tips were practically level. Last year’s regional winner, Shannon, upped the gears with three exceptional efforts from ‘Bohane’s cross’ and these were enough to keep his defence on track.

On Sunday last in the same grade, Ballygurteen’s Con O’Sullivan won in the last shot from returning Schull player Pat O’Driscoll. In section 2 novice veteran Jack Murphy came through with a win over Jerry O'Sullivan at Ballydehob. The novice D grade progressed with scores at Leap and Caheragh. On a damp Wednesday evening at Leap, Cian Minihane and DD Carroll had a good contest that the Skibb man led at the bend above ‘Mealasheen’. Minihane hit two big ones to level, and it was the home player who finished strongly to advance. Likewise, at Caheragh, David McCarthy was in arrears in the early stages of his contest with Hugh McNulty but rallied with big shots to the ‘bridge’ to eventually take the victory by a big fore bowl.

In U18 Adam Baker bowled well in his first-round win over Jamie Limrick. There was U18 success too for Niall O’Driscoll who got the better of the very strong Patrick McCarthy at Bauravilla and, In U14 here, Alan Brownie won from Matthew O’Neill. Carbery’s Dylan O’Callaghan and Saoirse O’Neill gave their all in their respective U10 and U12 finals at Ted Hegarty’s play-offs on The Phale Road at the weekend, but it was their North Cork rivals who took the winner’s prizes.

Dylan who was playing Jayden Crowley also a winner in this category last year, recovered well to narrow a big gap with a great throw to the ‘double bends’. Jayden, who starred too in the recent team event in Dublin, yielded no more and won by a shot. Saoirse O’Neill had the grades county champion Chloe Hubbard for opposition and set about her task in splendid style firing a super opening shot. Chloe responded with a big third to level and a cracking shot for shot contest unfolded for the reminder. The North Cork girls got away with a very tight play with three to go and it proved decisive in her securing a last shot win.