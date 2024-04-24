Shannon rises to top in battle on Marsh Road

SIDNEY Shannon and John Nagle had a good Monday evening battle as the novice veteran grade progressed at The Marsh Road. They exchanged the lead in good bowling to ‘Hurley’s bend’ where tips were practically level. Last year’s regional winner, Shannon, upped the gears with three exceptional efforts from ‘Bohane’s cross’ and these were enough to keep his defence on track.
On Sunday last in the same grade, Ballygurteen’s Con O’Sullivan won in the last shot from returning Schull player Pat O’Driscoll. In section 2 novice veteran Jack Murphy came through with a win over Jerry O'Sullivan at Ballydehob. The novice D grade progressed with scores at Leap and Caheragh. On a damp Wednesday evening at Leap, Cian Minihane and DD Carroll had a good contest that the Skibb man led at the bend above ‘Mealasheen’. Minihane hit two big ones to level, and it was the home player who finished strongly to advance. Likewise, at Caheragh, David McCarthy was in arrears in the early stages of his contest with Hugh McNulty but rallied with big shots to the ‘bridge’ to eventually take the victory by a big fore bowl.
In U18 Adam Baker bowled well in his first-round win over Jamie Limrick. There was U18 success too for Niall O’Driscoll who got the better of the very strong Patrick McCarthy at Bauravilla and, In U14 here, Alan Brownie won from Matthew O’Neill. Carbery’s Dylan O’Callaghan and Saoirse O’Neill gave their all in their respective U10 and U12 finals at Ted Hegarty’s play-offs on The Phale Road at the weekend, but it was their North Cork rivals who took the winner’s prizes.
Dylan who was playing Jayden Crowley also a winner in this category last year, recovered well to narrow a big gap with a great throw to the ‘double bends’. Jayden, who starred too in the recent team event in Dublin, yielded no more and won by a shot. Saoirse O’Neill had the grades county champion Chloe Hubbard for opposition and set about her task in splendid style firing a super opening shot. Chloe responded with a big third to level and a cracking shot for shot contest unfolded for the reminder. The North Cork girls got away with a very tight play with three to go and it proved decisive in her securing a last shot win.
Results: Carbery Championships Marsh Road: Novice veteran, Sidney Shannon defeated John Nagle, one bowl; Con O’Sullivan defeated Pat O’Driscoll, last shot, for €500. Leap: Novice D, Cian Minihane defeated DD Carroll, one bowl, for €500. Caheragh: Novice D, David McCarthy defeated Hugh McNulty, last shot, for €400; U18 Adam Baker defeated Jamie Limrick, two bowls. Ballydehob: Novice veteran, Jack Murphy defeated Jerry O’Sullivan. Bauravilla: Boys U18, Niall O’Driscoll won from Patrick McCarthy; U14, Alan Brownie won from Matthew O’Neill. Club:Rosscarbery: Novice B tour, David Minihane defeated Shane Nugent, one bowl, for €1,300; Novice D tour, Stephen Murphy defeated Jan Tessyman, one bowl, for €500; Doubles, David and Cian Minihane defeated Ronan O’Donovan and Stephen Murphy, last shot, for €800. Phale Road, Ballineen: Ted Hegarty tournaments: Boys U10 final, Jayden Crowley won from Dylan O’Callaghan; Boys U16 final, Eoin Hurley, (K) won from Daniel Wilmot, last shot; Sunday Girls 12 final, Chloe Hubbard won from Saoirse O’Neill, last shot, Girls U16 final, Darcy O’Brien won from Sophie Murphy, one bowl, Girls U14, final Bella Barry-Twohig won from Lelia Foley, one bowl; Girls U18/Ladies junior, Ellen Sexton won from Ailbhe O’Shea, one bowl; Boys U10 final, Tommy Coppinger won from Timmie McDonagh (Jun), one bowl; Girls U10 final, Cait Young won from Elsie Flynn, last shot, and Chloe Farrell, one bowl. Durrus: Michael A Cronin defeated Connie O’Leary, one bowl, for €1,800. Togher Cross: Boys U10 final, Tommy Coppinger won from Kevin Hickey. Lyre: Mother Hegarty Cup: Arthur McDonagh defeated Thomas Mackle, one bowl; Novice tour, Cathal Creedon defeated Alan Brickley, one bowl, for €18,000; Friday, Novice tour, Conor Lucey defeated Jack O’Callaghan, last shot, for €7,400. Mick O’Callaghan defeated Will Harrington, last shot, for €2,000. Shannonvale: Owen McCarthy defeated Finbarr Coomey (Jun) one bowl, for €2,060.