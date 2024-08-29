Shanahans shine as Kilbree in pole position in Roinn 4

Kilbree 1-22

St Colum’s 0-7

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

MAKING it two wins from two games, Kilbree convincingly swept to an emphatic 18-point victory over a game but outclassed St Colum’s at Castletownkenneigh.

This victory, Kilbree’s second in Roinn 4 of the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship, puts them in pole position to qualify for the quarter-final.

From superb shot-stopper William Tyner who was fronted by an excellent last line of defence, up the middle with pivot Kevin Keohane in cruise control and flankers Cian Murphy and Dylan Coffey completing a teak-tough defensive sextet, Kilbree had many of the game’s best performers.

Up in the engine-room the Shanahan movement, Jim and Eamonn, aided and abetted by the experienced Don McCarthy made scoring hay and while the sun failed to appear from behind watery skies the aforementioned trio’s scoring exploits illuminated a dreary evening.

Michael Daly could not be faulted between the St Colum’s posts and brought off some fine saves, Ben Murphy and captain Damien Cronin worked hard in a beleaguered defence while midfielder Shane Murnane was a class act, unerring from frees and battling to the end.

Lack of clinical finishing was their bugbear amongst the forwards and while Eddie O’Sullivan registered two fine points, St Colum’s scoring return was meagre, to say the least.

Not so Kilbree who had an early point on the board by Brian Deasy. Jim Shanahan signalled his intention when his rasping shot was parried by Michael Daly for a 65 that Shanahan then converted. With St Colum’s depending on the scoring skills of dead-ball expert Shane Murnane, Jim Shanahan and namesake Eamonn were causing havoc in a hard-pressed Colum’s defence. By the 29th minute Kilbree led by 0-12 to 0-3 and while Colum’s badly needed a morale-booster, it was Kilbree that got it.

Snapping up a short-puckout Eamonn Shanahan spotted Don McCarthy standing in isolation and the experienced Kilbree marksman needed no second invitation as he billowed the Colum’s rigging. It was the worst possible time for Colum’s to concede as the half-time whistle came almost immediately.

While Jim Shanahan and Shane Murnane traded early frees on resuming as Eddie O’Sullivan closed the gap somewhat to 1-13 to 0-6, despite the Saints all-out effort to find the Kilbree net it was not to be, as Kilbree held the line.

Soon normal scoring service was restored by the Blues and with Eamonn Shanahan scoring four glorious points it was goodnight Irene for the brave Saints, Kilbree home and hosed with plenty to spare.

‘We have a lot of injuries, but the lads that replaced them were excellent, giving the selectors some headaches,’ Kilbree manager Timmy O’Brien said.

‘Once that goal by Don (McCarthy) went in, it gave us a good cushion and we drove on for the win. Our defence was superb and with Eamonn and Jim (Shanahan) in scoring mode everybody put their shoulders to the wheel’, said O’Brien.

Scorers

Kilbree: Jim Shanahan 0-12 (5f, 1 65); Eamonn Shanahan 0-6; Don McCarthy 1-2; Brian Deasy 0-2.

St Colum’s: Shane Murnane 0-5 (5f); Eddie O’Sullivan 0-2.

Kilbreee: Willliam Tyner; John Clancy, Liam O’Brien, Joe Bailey; Dylan Coffey, Kevin Keohane, Cian Murphy; Martin O’Donovan, MD Keohane; Oisín O’Sullivan, Brian Deasy, Don McCarthy; Eamonn Shanahan, Joseph O’Donovan, Jim Shanahan.

Subs: Shane O’Donovan for Martin O’Donovan (25), Liam Daly for Dylan Coffey (36), James Clancy for MD Keohane (56).

St Colum’s: Michael Daly; Pat Daly, Damien Cronin, Stephen O’Donoghue; Alan Kelleher, Ben Murphy, Anthony O’Sullivan; Shane Murnane, Michael Casey; Liam Hourihan, Martin Hurley, Dan Andrews; Tony Harrington, Eddie O’Sullivan, Tadhg Cronin.

Subs: JD O’Sullivan for Martin Hurley (49), John Bryden O’Connell for Anthony O’Sullivan (50), Donal Hurley for Pat Daly (52), Dermot Cronin for Dan Andrews (53).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid O’Mathúna).