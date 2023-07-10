SCIATH NA SCOL: Newcestown wear Roinn 1 crown, as classy Cullinane fires Clogagh to title

TOM LYONS rounds up all the boys' finals from the recent West Cork Sciath na Scol finals held in Clonakilty

***

Roinn 1 (15-a-side) – Bishop Galvin Central School, Newcestown 2-13; St Patrick’s, Skibbereen 2-2.

There is great rivalry between these two schools, last year’s final between the sides finishing in a draw and this latest clash certainly fulfilled all expectations. In the end it was the all-conquering Newcestown lads who took the title, having already won the Sciath hurling in the city and the Cork FAI five-a-side competition. With the breeze, Newcestown built up a good lead, leading by 2-8 to 0-2 at half time, courtesy of some fine play from goalkeeper Adam Dollery, Ciarán Walsh, Oran Keohane and Donal McSweeney. Skibbereen mounted a strong comeback in the second half with Darragh Crowley, Ryan O’Driscoll, Fionán Herlihy and especially, Bobby Carstairs to the fore, but there was just no catching the winners.

Newcestown: A Dollery, A Ferguson, C Walsh (captain), M O’Mahony, M Grace, O Keohane, D Kerr, D McSweeney, F Minihan, E Murphy, J Allen, T Kelly, L Barry, J Twomey, A Longford, C Sexton, S Murray, D Twomey, S Evans, A Morgan.

Skibbereen: L Lomasney, B Twohig, D Long, R O’Driscoll, L Allen, D Crowley, C McCarthy, N Hodnett, F Herlihy, A Ring, D McCarthy, A Browne, L Dowdall, B Carstairs, D Hourihane, L Power, M Keohane, J Holmes, E Kelleher, CH James.

***

Roinn 2 (13-a-side) – Scoil Abán Naofa, Baile Mhúirne 5-9; Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin, Cloch na gCoillte 1-2.

With Ben MacCárthaigh leading the way, a very strong Baile Mhúirne side, who were defending their title, laid the foundation for this win in the first half with the breeze as they turned over leading by 3-5 to 0-1. Try as they might in the second half, outgunned Gaelscoil just couldn’t close the gap as the winners continued to pick off the scores. MacCárthaigh kicked 2-3 for the winners, with Rory Ó Súilleabháin and Seán Ó Tuama accounting for 1-1 each. Ben Ó Ríordáin had the fifth goal. Bhí Aaron Ó hArgáin agus Lorcan Ó Mathúna ar fheabhas, freisin. D’imir Ronán Ó Tuama, Callum Ó Céilleachair, Isacc Nia agus Bobby Ó hAodha go maith don Ghaelscoil.

Baile Mhúirne: A Ó Críodáin, J Ó Ríordáin, L Ó Mathúna, L MacCárthaigh, D Ó Tuama, S Ó Ciardha, R Ó Súilleabháin, A Ó hArgáin, R Mac Mathúna, S Óg Ó Scanaill, R MacCárthaigh, B MacCárthaigh, A Ó Scannaill, C Ó Ciardha, C Ó Tuama, D Ó Loingsigh, S Ó Tuama, E Ó Cróinín, R Ó Murchú, M Ó Murchú, B Ó Ríordáin, J Ó Murchú, Ben Ó Ríordáin, C Ó Síocháin, M Ó Síocháin.

Cloch na gCoillte: O Tannúir, S Ó Néill, W MacCába, I Ó Nia, B Ó hAodha, O Ó Cathasaigh, F Coppinger, C Ó Céilleachair, B Ó Coirc, N Franklin, F Dillon, R Ó Tuama, E MacCárthaigh, T Ó Dubhda, L MacCárthaigh, R Ó Coileáin.

***

Roinn 3 (11-a-side) – Scoil an Chroí Ró Naofa, Castletownbere 2-12; Rath, Baltimore 2-10.

This was a cracker of a contest as Castletownbere staged a great second-half comeback to take home the cup and maintain a proud tradition in Sciath. Conceding two goals in the first half and trailing by five points at half time, 2-4 to 0-5, the Beara lads struck for two majors themselves after the break through top player Ryan Healy and Conall Lowney. Rath, despite missing some key players, and with midfielders Conall Whooley and Robbie Walsh impressing, refused to give way easily. It took some brave defending by the Town backs, inspired by Pearse Fenner, to hang on for a narrow two-point victory in a tremendous contest. Evan Cronin, Seán O’Neill, Ryan Healy, Conal Lowney and Rian Lowney were the point scorers for the delighted winners. Goalkeeper Jack Crowley and Fiachra Garrett were others to shine for Rath.

Castletownbere: O Turner-Bowles, E Cronin, R Healy, C Harrington, C Lowney, S O’Neill, D Orpen, K Harrington, R Lowney, A O’Shea, D Kenny, MR Harrington, O Byrne, C Barry, R O’Sullivan, L O’Neill, C Lynch, D Goodlad, J O’Shea, C O’Donovan, D O’Donovan, C Goodlad, P Fenner, F Gilsenan, G S Viola.

Rath: J Crowley, L Hedger, K C Osagre, S Whooley, F Rooney, R Walsh, C Whooley, P Sheehy, T Ronan, F Garrett, F Daly, C Cottrell, P Connolly, A Parkhomenke, S Shevcaua, T Ashe, S Murphy, B O’Driscoll, T Best, J Best, B Brady, G Krovlaidis.

***

Roinn 4 (9-a-side) – Gaelscoil Droichead na Banndan 7-5; Gaelscoil Bheanntraí 2-6.

Brilliant displays by Callum Ó Muirthile at centre back and midfielder Rónán Ó Murchú, who kicked a superb 4-3, saw Bandon leading by 4-3 to 2-3 at the break. Tremendous attacking play by Shane Ó Murchú 1-1, John Ó Fiannaí 3-0, Aodán Ó Muirthile 1-2 and Eoin Ó Muirthile in the second half brought Bandon’s total to 7-5 while the defence held Bantry to three points, goalkeeper Adrian Bak starring between the posts. Bantry had to line out without inspirational leader, Aodán Ó Coileáin, ach bhí Conor Ó Laoire ar fheabhas sa chúl. Ghnóthaigh Breandán Ó Muirthile 2-2, Blake Ó hÉigeartaigh 0-3 agus Aodh MacAindriu 0-1.

Droichead na Banndan: A Bak, G MacCárthaigh, C Ó Muirthile, D Ó Conchúir, R Ó Murchú, S Ó Murchú, J Ó Fiannaí, A Ó Muirthile, C Mac an Ghailt-Emerson, D Ó Móráin, C Ó Roidigh, D Ó Murchú, M Ó Fiannaí, E Ó Muirthile, C Bequin, O Ó Muirthile, C Ó Murchú.

Beanntraí: C Ó Laoire, J Ó Donnabháin, J Ó hUallaigh, B Ó hÉagarthaigh, A Déisigh, B Ó hUrdail, J Ó Cruadhlaoich, C Ó Cróinín, A Ó Coileáin, A MacAindriú, J Ó Conchúir, D Déisigh, T Ó hUrdail.

***

Roinn 5 (9-a-side) – Coomhola 4-4, Ardfield 2-9.

Defending champions Coomhola were hoping to complete the double, the girls having beaten Ardfield earlier in the day and what a thriller these two teams provided. Literally, a contest that went right down to the wire with the title being decided by the last kick of the game. It was Seán Holland who became the hero when he first levelled the game from a free and then converted a 30-metre free, in difficult windy conditions, with the very last kick to send the Coomhola camp into wild scenes of delight. At half time, it was Coomhola in front by a goal, 3-1 to 1-4, but when Ardfield fought back to lead by a point in the second half, it seemed the title was destined for Ardfield until Holland delivered the decisive scores, Coomhola goalkeeper Seán O’Brien was another hero as he bravely confined Ardfield to a single green flag in a thrilling second half, and Tommy Farley cut through for some lovely goals and points.

Coomhola: S O’Brien, R Breen, B Brady, S Holland, M Hayden, S Mullany, C O’Flynn, CJ Farrell, T Farley, J O’Kane, C Clifford, N Meaney, D O’Neill.

Ardfield: F Murray, E Power, M O’Donovan, E Applebee, J Hegarty, P Calnan, O Griffin, J Burke, R Hegarty, D Calnan, D Sutton, I Power, C McCarthy, R Whelton, DB Scannell.

***

Roinn 6 (7-a-side) – Caheragh 5-8, Ahiohill 1-4.

Gaining an early grip, Caheragh, on the first leg of the double, led at the break by 3-4 to 0-3. Kingston was the top scorer with 2-4, while Oisín O’Driscoll added 2-2. Bobby O’Sullivan 1-1 and Mícheál McCarthy 0-1 completed the scoring for a well-balanced Caheragh outfit. Tomás O’Shea also had a fine game. While they were well outplayed, the Ahiohill lads never stopped trying and gave it their all right to the end.

Caheragh: Mícheál McCarthy (captain), B O’Sullivan, O O’Driscoll, AJ McCarthy, A Molloy, L Kingston, J O’Donovan, L O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, T O’Shea, J O’Sullivan, J McCarthy, J O’Brien, B Kingston.

Ahiohill: E Kehoe, R O’Leary, M Hickey, S Galwey, S Murphy, A Collins, K Niikura, M Twomey, D O’Donovan, T Walsh.

***

Roinn 7 (7-a-side) – Clogagh 6-9, Scoil Chúil Aodha 4-3.

An outstanding display by Conor Cullinane, who accounted for most of Clogagh’s scores, was instrumental in Clogagh maintaining their proud record in Sciath na Scol. After a thrilling first half, it was Clogagh in front by 4-4 to 3-2 at half time. Cúl Aodha were attempting to complete the double, having earlier won the girls’ final but there was no holding Cullinane, probably the best footballer on view in the finals, as he drove his side to victory in the second half. Both goalkeepers gave tremendous displays throughout. Also outstanding for the winners were Killian Deasy, Oisín McCabe and Ronan Lucey. Jack Ó Cathaláin was Cúl Aodha’s stand-out player.

Clogagh: R K Piper, D O’Reilly, K Deasy, R Lucey, O McCabe, C Cullinane, J O’Leary, R Deasy, C Cashman, K Fitzpatrick, H O’Reilly.

Cúl Aodha: C Ó Súilleabháin, D Ó Duinnín, C Ó Duinnín, A Ó Cathaláin, J Ó Cathaláin, B deRóiste, J Ó Tuama, K Ó Críodáin, L Ó Duinnín, O deBúrca.