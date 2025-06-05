Ruthless Rebels fire warning sign after another dominant All-Ireland Group 1 victory

CORK fired another warning to the rest of the camogie world that they are the undisputed number one right now.

One week on after hammering Limerick by 38 points in their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship Group 1 opener, the relentless Rebels swatted aside the challenge of Tipperary, powering to an 18-point victory (3-21 to 1-9) away in The Ragg on Saturday.

It was another show of strength from Ger Manley’s crew who lead the way in Group 1 and look a class apart from the chasing pack right now.

Goals from Clodagh Finn, Amy O’Connor and Katrina Mackey inside the first ten minutes set the tone for another dominant Cork display, with O’Connor scoring 1-13 (1-5 from play).

‘It was a very good performance. We started well and set our stall out early,’ explained player of the match O’Connor.

‘There will be a couple of things for us to work on, particularly in terms of how we set up for the puckouts and our efficiency in the second half, but overall we can be happy.

‘Our full-forward line at the moment, you have seven or eight players and any of the seven or eight could play. When people are coming on and performing as well as Kate Wall and Ciara O’Sullivan did there, it’s great to see Sorcha (McCartan) back, everyone’s under pressure all the time. If you don’t perform, you won’t play.’

Cork’s early goal rush showed they meant business. Katrina Mackey broke a tackle to set up Clodagh Finn for a close-range goal in the eighth minute. O’Connor added the second goal after great work from Orlaith Cahalane and Saoirse McCarthy, with Finn repaying the favour to Mackey by setting up her inside forward colleague for goal number three.

Mary Burke goaled in response for Tipp – the first goal Cork have conceded since June 29th, 2024! – but seven points in a row from Ger Manley’s crew made it 3-13 to 1-2 at the break. The game was effectively over already.

As well as O’Connor, Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney also played leading roles in controlling midfield, as the Rebels marched on to victory. Next up are Clare at home on Saturday, June 21st.

Scorers

Tipperary: M Burke 1-0; R Howard, K Kennedy, C McCarthy 0-2 each; S Corcoran, G O’Brien (f), J Kelly (f) 0-1 each.

Cork: A O’Connor 1-13 (8f); K Mackey 1-2; C Finn 1-1; L Hayes, S McCarthy, E Murphy, C O’Sullivan, S McCartan 0-1 each.

Tipperary: L Leenane; J Bourke, K Blair, E Loughman; C McCarthy, M Eviston, C Maher; S Corcoran, N Treacy; E Cunneen, M Burke, C Hennessy; K Kennedy, R Howard, G O’Brien.

Subs: E Carey for C Maher (ht), N Costigan for J Bourke (ht), J Kelly for E Loughman, A Quinlisk for N Treacy (ht), S Madden for G O’Brien (55).

Cork: A Lee; M Murphy, P Mackey, M Cahalane; A Healy, L Treacy, L Hayes; H Looney, A Thompson; E Murphy, S McCarthy, O Cahalane; C Finn, K Mackey, A O’Connor.

Subs: C Healy for E Murphy (38), S McCartan for K Mackey (45), K Wall for L Treacy (45), R Harty for H Looney (55), C O’Sullivan for C Finn (55).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).