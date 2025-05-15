Ross and Dohenys flying high in Division 2

A NARROW 1-11 to 2-9 loss to Nemo Rangers means Castlehaven remain at the bottom end of the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 county football league.

The city club led 2-9 to 0-8 after 54 minutes before the Haven produced a late fightback that almost garnered a result.

Substitute Donnacha O’Donovan got the goal to spark the contest back into life while Mark Collins (0-4, 3f) shot three at the death.

Castlehaven clawed it back to a single-point deficit but ran out of time in an effort to salvage a draw.

Newcestown sit fourth in Division 1 after a 1-17 to 2-13 win away to St Michaels.

Trailing 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time, the West Cork side got a goal at a crucial time from Darragh McGee.

David Buckley (0-7, 2tpf) and Niall Kelly were key for Newcestown while Eoghan Collins (0-2, tp), Jack Meade, Eddie Kenneally, Colm Dineen and Carthach Keane also scored.

Douglas are level on seven points with Newcestown after a 3-12 to 0-13 win over Cill na Martra. Carrigaline got their first points on the board thanks to a 0-19 to 2-11 victory over Éire Óg.

***

In Division 2, Carbery Rangers extended their winning start, six wins out of six, by beating Kanturk 1-20 to 1-10.

Ciarán Santry (1-2), John O’Rourke (0-5, 3f), Daragh Hayes (0-5, 1tpf) and Timmy Cullinane (0-3) starred for Ross. Jerry O’Riordan, Brian Hodnett, Peadar O’Rourke, Mark Hodnett and Jack Kevane finished off the scoring.

Dohenys sit third after another impressive showing in defeating Fermoy 3-15 to 1-11.

Mark Buckley produced a terrific performance with 1-6 (4f) while Keith White got 0-4 from play. Aaron Mannix scored the other goal for the Dunmanway club.

In the same division, Castletownbere earned a vital 3-18 to 4-10 win over O’Donovan Rossa to take themselves out of the relegation zone.

Experience proved crucial as former inter-county player Andrew O’Sullivan got 0-5 (2tp).

Lee Kelly (1-2), James Harrington and Declan Dunne (1-1 each) also shot well for the Beara club. Elsewhere, Knocknagree stayed in the promotion hunt with a narrow 4-7 to 1-15 win over Ballincollig.

***

Adrigole moved up to third in Division 4 with a 0-19 to 0-14 win over Boherbue.

David Harrington, Ben O’Sullivan and Tom O’Connor were the top scorers for the Beara men with Charlie O’Sullivan and Denis Collins also chipping in.

It is Aghabullogue who sit top however, after they maintained their recent good form with a 2-18 to 0-16 win over Buttevant. David Thompson (0-6, 2f) and Aaron O'Sullivan (1-1) featured on the winners scoreboard.

Elsewhere, Glanmire and Nemo Rangers’ seconds got wins over Macroom and St Vincents respectively.

In Division 5, Ilen Rovers fell to Kilmurry, 0-15 to 1-6, in a top-of-the-table clash. The Muskerry club now has six wins from six while Ilen sit in third.

Millstreet and Mitchelstown earned wins over Glenville and Glanworth while Kinsale received a walkover from Ballydesmond.

Finally, in Division 7, Kilmacabea, Argideen Rangers and Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels are all tied at the top on seven points.

Argideen are ahead on points difference after a 2-16 to 1-13 win over Liscarroll. Brothers Mattie and Danny Lawton got the goals for the Timoleague club. Bill Fleming (0-6, 1tp, 1pf), Darragh Holland (0-4, 3f), Fergal Walsh (0-3, 2f), Seán Walsh and John Michael O’Callaghan also scored.

Kilmacabea continued their flying form with a 2-18 to 1-7 victory against Ballyhooly.

Damien Gore got 1-10 (1f) while Colin McCarthy (1-4, 1-0 pen) and Eammon Shanahan (0-4) also chipped in.

St James fell short to Ballygarvan (3-13 to 3-10) while Nemo Rangers’ thirds and Inniscarra got wins over Urhan and Castlemagner.