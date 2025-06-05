‘Rocket fuel’ caused French man’s ‘accidental assault’

A 39-YEAR-OLD French man, resident in Baltimore, was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend but his solicitor explained that it was accidental.

At a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court, Colette McCarthy, solicitor, said her client Pierre Couture of Lackaghane, Baltimore, had become a bit of a pariah locally after word went out about the assault which occurred at his home in the early hours of August 10th last.

She said he had been engaged in an altercation with another person, a man with whom he had been drinking and playing board and card games earlier that night, and it was as he was lashing out with his foot that he fell backwards and hit Zélia Bourhis (22).

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Joanne Carroll that the injury to the woman’s eye socket was serious and he confirmed that the incident had been between two men.

There was, the court was told, no argument or issue with the young French woman who has since returned to her studies in France.

Gda Brian Morris outlined the facts of the case on behalf of the prosecution and he said the woman initially didn’t want to make a complaint but later changed her mind.

He said the emergency services were called to the house and the woman was taken to the accident and emergency unit at Cork University Hospital.

The investigating garda said there was swelling and bruising to her eye socket and it was confirmed that she sustained a pre-orbital fracture.

Gda Morris confirmed that the accused readily admitted he was culpable for the injury and had, at the first opportunity, entered a guilty plea.

Ms McCarthy said her client, who is of modest means, had gathered €3,000 to compensate his former girlfriend for the injury and distress.

‘He has been very focused on the effect of his behaviour on Zélia Bourhis,’ she added. ‘He has never been in trouble before and he is taking this very seriously.

‘He never intended to hurt her but he agrees that his behaviour on the night, and in relation to the other person, was reckless given her presence in the room.

‘It is his wish that his former girlfriend would accept the €3,000 as a token and that it would be used for some good.’

Ms McCarthy also said that her client is grateful to the gardaí for the manner in which they dealt with the prosecution.

She said he, and his friends, had been drinking mead that night and could only surmise it was ‘rocket fuel’ and a contributory factor in her client acting out of character.

Judge Carroll acknowledged the accused’s previous good behaviour and the manner in which he dealt with the case and she imposed a three-month sentence, which she suspended for 12 months.