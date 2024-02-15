Red-hot Olan O’Donovan powers Ibane Gaels into Carbery U21A football final

Ibane Gaels 2-11

Carbery Rangers 2-8

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

IT was a case of old friends meeting again at jam-packed Bandon on Sunday, as Ibane Gaels and Carbery Rangers crossed paths in the semi-final of the Clóna Milk Carbery U21A football championship.

They met at the same stage in the 2023 championship, and while a replay was needed that day, we had a victor emerge here after another tight contest between the two.

After an enthralling hour’s football with the sides level on five occasions, it was the amalgamated Argideen Rangers/Barryroe combination that narrowly qualified for their fourth successive final at this level, edging out a resilient Rangers.

Two late frees by star performer Olan O’Donovan, with a superb point sandwiched in between by the swashbuckling Seán Walsh, finally swung the pendulum of supremacy in Ibane’s direction, but it was close.

‘It was hard earned, it could have gone either way and we just got over the line,’ Ibane Gaels selector Donal Holland said.

‘This will be our fourth successive final appearance at this level. We have one title won in 2022, so we are hoping for a second against Bantry Blues. It will be another mammoth test, but we displayed great tenacity, spirit and commitment today. We will need to be at our best against Bantry, who impressed against Clonakilty.’

It was frenetic stuff from the opening salvoes when Fergal Walsh and Timothy Cullinane both got quality points from distance. While Olan O’Donovan opened his account with a peach of a score in the 13th minute, in the interim Rangers were calling the shots around the middle third with Jack Kevane and Michael Maguire effecting positive turnovers.

The Rosscarbery team hit a purple scoring patch as Ben Lenihan, Niall Keane and Peadar O’Rourke all got on the scoresheet, the latter’s goal augmented by fabulous back-up play by Jack Kevane was a major boost in the 12th minute. It opened up a 1-4 to 0-2 advantage at the close of the opening quarter.

The portents looked good for Rangers, but when a team has a player with the quality of Olan O’Donovan amongst their ranks, it is a huge plus. After Seán Walsh had linked up splendidly with the impressive Seán O’Riordan, O’Donovan duly obliged, blasting to the net after a lovely pass by Tomás Ó Buachalla.

Gaels moved up through the gears and got a cracking second goal just before the break. After the hard-grafting Daniel Moloney’s initial drive came back off an upright, following up was Moloney who steered the ball past the reliable Darragh Twomey.

There was still time for Conor Twomey to hit a fine score from an acute angle, setting the scene for an all-action second half, Ibane ahead 2-5 to 1-6 at the break.

What a lightning restart it proved to be as Ross’s Peadar O’Rourke placed Colm Hayes with an astute cross. In like a flash Niall Keane billowed the Gaels net in the 34th minute. Tim Cullinane pointed a mammoth free and suddenly it was 2-7 to 2-5, and Carbery Rangers looked the more potent force.

But Ibane hit back with a bang, Putting their shoulders to the wheel defensively with O’Riordan, Moloney, Charlie Dineen and Diarmuid McCarthy performing heroics in front of goal and midfield duo Seán Henchion and Philip Flynn now dominant in possession, Olan O’Donovan got two on the bounce.

Competent substitute James Crowley swapped scores with Timothy Cullinane to leave it balanced on a knife-edge, 2-8 to 2-8, before that late scoring burst saw Gaels past the post.

Scorers - Ibane Gaels: Olan O’Donovan 1-7 (4f); Daniel Moloney 1-0; Seán Walsh 0-2; Fergal Walsh, James Crowley 0-1 each. Carbery Rangers: Peadar O’Rourke 1-2 (1f); Niall Keane 1-1; Timothy Cullinane 0-3 (1f); Conor Twomey, Ben Lenihan 0-1 (f) each.

Ibane Gaels: Cormac McCarthy; Michael Walsh, Seán O’Riordan, Charlie Dineen; Diarmuid McCarthy, Fergal Walsh, Daniel Moloney; Seán Henchion, Philip Flynn; Joe Crowley, Seán Walsh, Kevin Hennessy; Olan O’Donovan, Tomás Ó Buachalla, Charlie Twomey. Subs: Michael Ryan for Kevin Hennessy (22), James Crowley for Michael Ryan (47), Kevin Hennessy for Seán Walsh (59).

Carbery Rangers: Darragh Twomey; Sam Lenihan, Killian Eady, David O’Dwyer; Eamonn Hodnett, Ciarán McCarthy, Niall Keane; Michael Maguire, Jack Kevane; Timothy Cullinane, Conor Twomey, Matthew Fitzpatrick; Peadar O’Rourke, Ben Lenihan, Colm Hayes. Sub: Pádraig Tobin for Matthew Fitzpatrick (35).

Referee: Connie Murphy (Kilmeen).