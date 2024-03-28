Rebels have momentum heading into Munster series

Cork 2-16

Armagh 2-16

SEÁN HOLLAND REPORTS

JOB done for the Cork footballers as they booked their place in the Sam Maguire Cup with a draw at home to Armagh last weekend. It leaves the Rebels fourth in Division 2 for the second year in a row.

‘The only disappointing thing about it was we didn't hold out for a win but there wasn't a whole lot of difference between a draw and a win in terms of our league position,’ Cork boss John Cleary said.

‘If you offered me a draw before the game I’d have bitten your hand off for it. Overall I have to be happy with the display and the way the lads performed in the second half, especially against the wind.’

Cork started brightly with Kanturk’s Paul Walsh scoring a mark inside the first minute. Armagh responded with the extremely accurate free-taker Rory Grugan leveling matters. It set the trend for the opening half, with the teams level 0-5 apiece after 20 minutes – Colm O’Callaghan (2), Maurice Shanley and Brian Hurley on target for Cork. Then Armagh struck for 1-1, the goal from Peter McGrane, to lead 1-6 to 0-5. Hurley (free) and Chris Óg Jones scores reduced the deficit, but Armagh stayed in front to the break 1-9 to 0-9.

Cork had to face the elements in the second half but looked threatening from the throw ball. While Hurley landed an early free, Oisín Conaty and Jarly Óg Burns pointed to extend Armagh’s advantage to four. Seven minutes into the half Cork turned the game on its head with a Brian O’Driscoll point immediately followed by a Chris Óg Jones goal, the first Armagh conceded this season in the league. The corner forward smashed home into the top corner after some good work by Conor Corbett. Hurley added to those scores to put the Rebels in front for the first time since the 16th minute, 1-12 to 1-11.

A Turbitt free leveled matters once more. The teams traded scores before Cork’s second goal came on the hour mark from wing-back Luke Fahy, who was on the end of a well worked move to slot the ball home into the bottom corner. Colm O’Callaghan added to Cork’s lead to leave four between the sides as they headed for added time.

Armagh didn't back down. When Rory Grugan goaled in the 70th minute, only one point separated the sides, 2-15 to 2-14. Corbett responded to put Cork two up. But late scores from Aidan Nugent and the ever-energetic Conaty tied up this cracker in the 74th minute. Cork had the final opportunity to win the game but Steven Sherlock’s left footed buzzer beater effort just slid wide of the upright.

Scorers

Cork: C Óg Jones 1-3; B Hurley 0-4 (3f); C O’Callaghan 0-3; Luke Fahy 1-0; M Shanley, M Taylor, B O’Driscoll, I Maguire, C Corbett, P Walsh (m) 0-1 each.

Armagh: R Grugan 1-3 (3f); C Turbitt 0-5 (2f); O Conaty 0-4; P McGrane 1-0; B Crealey 0-2 (1m), J Óg Burns, A Nugent 0-1 each.

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; P Walsh, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; C Óg Jones, C Corbett, B Hurley.

Subs: K O’Hanlon for P Walsh (48), S Sherlock for B Hurley (56), E McSweeney for K O’Hanlon (64, inj), M Cronin for S Powter (67), K Flahive for T Walsh (71).

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, A McKay, P McGrane; G McCabe, J Duffy, J McElroy; C Mackin, B Crealey; T Kelly, R Grugan, B McCambridge; Conor Turbitt, R O’Neill, O Conaty.

Subs: J Óg Burns for C Mackin (21, inj), A Nugent for J Duffy (ht), R McQuillan for J McElroy (ht), S Campbell for R O’Neill (48), O O’Neill for B McCambridge (71).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).