‘Rank outsiders’ Gabriels Rangers produce heroic performance to stun Mitchelstown

Gabriel Rangers 0-13

Mitchelstown 0-10

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

GABRIEL Rangers gave a truly stirring performance in defeating Mitchelstown in the McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A Football Championship quarter-final at Kilmurry on Sunday afternoon.

The Carbery club now advances to this weekend’s county semi-final against Glanmire in good heart.

The North Cork team, county IAFC finalists four times in the past eight years, were the popular fancy to advance to another semi-final but they could not match the Ballydehob/Schull men.

When the game was there to be won in the last ten minutes it was Gabriels who drove on with two points from their club chairman and long-serving corner forward Mark Cronin to emerge worthy winners.

‘We were rank outsiders coming into this game but we were determined to give it our all. I am so proud of the team,’ Cronin said.

Gabriels manager Mike O’Brien added: ‘What I liked about our guys was the way they reacted whenever Mitchelstown threatened to take over. I could not single out any one individual, the whole team worked so hard. Our goalie Liam Hegarty did save us with his late incredible save.'

There was a wind favouring the team playing towards the village goal in Kilmurry, of which Gabriels had the benefit in the first half. Mark Cronin (free), Paddy O’Driscoll and Keith O’Driscoll all scored within the first three minutes in an ideal start for Gabriels.

Mitchelstown, with Aussie Rules star Mark Keane, Shane Beston and Cathal O’Mahony all in prominent action, got their first score from a James Sheehan free in the fourth minute. Mark Cronin replied with a free for Rangers, but Mitchelstown took over and went in front. Cathail O’Mahony scored three frees in a row to level the game, 0-4 apiece. Shane Beston nudged Mitchelstown in front in the 17th minute.

James O’Regan, one of the stars of this display, brought the West Cork side level, before Mark Cronin pointed a free from almost 45 metres out to put Gabriels back in front. The Avondhu men hit back with a brace from full forward Patrick McGee, but ultra reliable Mark Cronin brought his side level at 0-7 each from a free in the 28th minute. All square at the break.

Gabriels took up the running in the second half and a strong run by Paddy O’Driscoll down the left wing finished with a perfect centre to Luka Bowen who kicked over the lead point. A foul on Keith O’Driscoll afforded James O’Regan the simple task of kicking over from close range but Town responded with a point from Mark Keane. A brace from James O’Regan pushed Gabriels 0-11 to 0-8 at the three-quarter mark.

At this stage, Mitchelstown began to realise that they were facing defeat and upped their efforts. Scores from Dylan Price and Cathail O’Mahony reduced the gap to one point with seven minutes left.

The moment of truth for both sides had arrived and it was Gabriels who wanted victory most. Mark Cronin, who had gone off injured, came back into the fray and with his first touch took a pass from James Regan and kicked over in the 56th minute.

The work rate from the Gabriel Rangers team was incredible and brought its reward as Mitchelstown were unable to break the defence for the scores they needed to save the day. Cronin pointed a free in the 58th minute and Gabriels hunted and harried and totally frustrated their shocked opponents.

Still, it took a superb save by Gabriels goalkeeper Liam Hegarty from a Mark Keane point-blank blast in the 61st minute to assure them of their place in the semi-final, but no one could deny that the better team on the day had won through here.

Scorers:

Gabriel Rangers: M Cronin 0-6 (5f); J O’Regan 0-4 (2f, 1m); L Bowen, P O’Driscoll, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony 0-4 (0-3f), P Magee 0-2 (0-1m), S Beston, M Keane, J Sheehan, D Price 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: Liam Hegarty; Liam Hodnett, David Regan, David Roycroft; Darragh O’Shea, Killian O’Brien, Killian O’Sullivan; Kieran Roycroft, Seán Kelleher; Luka Bowen, Gerald O’Callaghan, Paddy O’Driscoll; Mark Cronin, James O’Regan, Keith O’Driscoll.

Subs: Jordy O’Brien for D O’Shea (38), Ryan O’Neill for Cronin (47, inj), Mark Cronin for O’Neill (54).

Mitchelstown: Luke Hannah; Killian Roche, Fionn Herlihy, Eoghan Geary; Joseph O’Sullivan, Shane Beston, Seán O’Sullivan; Mark Keane, Cormac Hyland; Stephen Kenneally, James Sheehan, Dylan Price; Cathal O’Mahony, Patrick Magee, Darragh Flynn.

Subs: Dave Dineen for Price (50), James Walsh for S Kenneally (60).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Our Star: Seán Kelleher and Kieran Roycroft were tremendous at midfield, up against a highly-rated midfield duo, James O’Regan was superb in play and from frees but Mark Cronin was outstanding for Gabriel Rangers, contributing 0-6 and earning the Star rating.

Star moment: In injury-time goalkeeper Liam Hegarty denied Mark Keane with a marvellous save to ensure victory went to the Mount Gabriel men.

What’s next? Gabriel Rangers now face Glanmire in the county semi-final at Clonakilty on Saturday (4pm).