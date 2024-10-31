PSFC COUNTY FINAL TALKING POINTS

BY GER MCCARTHY

Rookie Manager

For a rookie, Seanie Cahalane looks like he has been at this managerial gig for a long time. Maybe he has considering he was Castlehaven captain when they last claimed consecutive senior titles in 2012 and 2013. A natural leader both on and off the pitch, Cahalane had already earned the respect of his dressing room prior to last Sunday’s triumph. Stepping into James McCarthy’s shoes was never going to be straightforward. Cahalane’s calm demeanour and ability to make the right changes at the right times have played crucial roles in the West Cork club securing back-to-back titles.

Defence Wins Championships

Brian Hurley, Michael Hurley and Jack Cahalane would walk onto any club forward line in the country. That trio (combining for 11 points) played their part in seeing off Nemo. Yet the story of Castlehaven’s season is their defence. Limiting Nemo to a solitary point from open play in the second half of their latest triumph, Seanie Cahalane’s back division underlined their burgeoning reputation. No goals conceded in four county championship matches means Castlehaven have become the hardest team to break down inside and outside the county bounds.

Class Is Permanent

There was less than a minute left when Nemo broke from deep. A goal down, there was no hiding the Capwell club’s intentions. A hand-pass into space looked like being capitalised upon 20 metres from the Haven’s goal. Then, as he had done all afternoon, all year, Mark Collins appeared in the right place, right time. Collins intercepted the pass before launching an attack from which Jack Cahalane edged the Haven four clear. Collins was part of the 2012 and 2013 county winning teams. A decade on, his role may have changed but not his influence. The former Cork senior remains one of Castlehaven’s most important players.

New Rules

Changes to Gaelic football’s rules were finalised ahead of the 2025 campaign and just a couple of days before Castlehaven and Nemo took to the field. Both teams know one another only too well and setup accordingly. When not in possession, two forwards were left in their opposing half. When in possession, steady hand-passing and careful approach work was the order of the day. The GAA’s rule-changes would certainly have opened things up and demanded more kick-passing. Overall, while there wasn’t too much to complain about, it will be intriguing to watch when these two giants of Cork football meet under the new rules.

Generating Atmosphere

Lack of atmosphere is a rare complaint when it comes to county finals. Yet over the Bank Holiday weekend, there were enough distractions including the Jazz Festival to adversely affect expected attendances. Páirc Uí Chaoimh looked cavernous with only one stand open for Friday and Saturday’s deciders but that was understandable considering only one stand was required. Yet is there an argument to be made for holding some of the junior and intermediate finals in Páirc Uí Rinn? A better atmosphere is likelier due to the smaller stadium size and stands being situated closer to the sidelines. On county final day, is that not something players and supporters would prefer?