Presidency with a personal touch: life focus was Dermot’s hallmark

IT’S not surprising, when you talk to Dermot Kelleher, that he brings everything back to how it affects the local farmer.

Over his three years in the top job of the ICSA as president, the Inchigeela farmer has pushed the case for his members on issues from Cap reform to the ICBF beef changes, he always brings it back to how it hits home.

Small wonder, then, that the Life Focus initiative of the ICSA is one of the things he is most proud of during his presidency of the organisation.

The ICSA launched Life Focus at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska Co Laois last September. Life Focus develops the idea of farmers supporting farmers, and puts the issue of mental health and stress on centre stage.

‘We have to keep pushing the importance of mental health in Irish agriculture,’ said Dermot.

The ICSA’s Life Focus offers a listening ear from a perspective of lived experience on a whole range of personal problems that affect farmers in their everyday life, problems exacerbated these days by the heightened economic and political stresses on farmers.

‘There are so many farmers and families struggling in farming and experiencing problems. It’s frightening.

‘I remember at an agm a few years ago and a man stood up and started telling his own story, and how his marriage had broken up, and the pressure he was under. It was upsetting. Well, 25 people must have stood up after him.

‘There’s so much pressure on farmers. Life Focus isn’t going to solve the world’s problems, but it’s an outlet, someone to talk to.’

Dermot has faced testing times over the past 12 months himself. In May, his wife Mary passed away, after almost half a century together.

‘Things are never the same afterwards,’ said Dermot.

‘She was only diagnosed with motor neurone disease a few days before she died. A lot of people suffer for years with MND. She got a diagnosis of motor neurone disease in Bantry Hospital on the Monday, and died on a Wednesday,’ he said.

Dermot isn’t afraid to say he lost his rock, and that he will never get over the loss but he is still so lucky to have his five children around him. ‘They are great, and I am very lucky to have nine grandchildren.’

One thing that Dermot and Mary had planned to do for years was to visit his brother who lives in the United States. Last weekend, having fulfilled his duties as ICSA president he finally set flight for Florida.

On his return, Dermot says, he will remain an active member of the ICSA after leaving the role.

In May 2023, Dermot was recognised for his services to West Cork farming with a Southern Star West Cork Farming award.

‘Of all the things I have received, I have to say that’s the thing I am most proud of. I have the award hanging up. To get an award and to be recognised by the people in your own county, and your own locality, that meant so much.’

KELLEHER: FOOD REGULATOR MUST BE GIVEN FREEDOM

OUTGOING ICSA president Dermot Kelleher believes that the independence of the food regulator needs to be prioritised if the office is to succeed.

Dermot says that under his presidency, the ICSA pushed hard for the establishment of a food regulator, which came to fruition in 2022.

However, Dermot believes the food regulator Niamh Lenehan must be given the freedom to exercise her powers.

‘I’m quite apprehensive at the moment,’ said Dermot, who fears competing interest groups could have too much sway, and fears ‘livestock could be left hanging out to dry again’.

This was a theme developed by the new ICSA president Sean McNamara at the organisation’s annual general meeting last Thursday, with the point pressed to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue in Athlone.

‘After all the work by ICSA, I want to see the new food regulator deliver transparency in the food chain. We will keep the pressure on her office to achieve this and I want the Minister to fully back her to make sure that the office works.’

Sean also paid tribute to his predecessor Dermot.

‘I want to say a huge thank you to our outgoing president Dermot Kelleher who has worked tirelessly for many years in the pursuit of fair play for farmers. We know that it has been a tough year for you Dermot, but your leadership has been invaluable, and we thank you for your unwavering commitment.’