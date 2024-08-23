‘Phil Healy is a wonderful role model for young people and young women’

BY MARTIN WALSH

‘WHERE else better to be, it's good to relax and unwind,’ beamed two-time Olympian Phil Healy, who was back amongst her own people at her memorable homecoming.

Displaying great humility and gratitude for the support and recognition shown to her in a season that included a never-to-be-forgotten Olympic women’s 400m relay final where Phil and Co finished fourth, which followed her silver medal performance at the European Championships, this homecoming was richly deserved.

A trip through Enniskeane and Ballineen over an hour before Phil’s scheduled appearance on Thursday evening was a relatively quiet experience. Of course, the flags – Cork, Irish and Olympic – flown from windows, trees and any available vantage, illustrated the popularity and the esteem in which this local hero is held. An hour later, it was a very different scenario.

Following her first Olympics three years ago, Phil was seated in the rear of an Opel Astra convertible. This time around, a gleaming Rolls Royce was her mode of transport. It was another memorable experience for the trailblazer also known as the Ballineen Bullet. The traffic came to a stand-still.

‘Being driven around in this unbelievable car, I was in my element,’ Phil smiled. ‘It's unbelievable to come back home. It's been a very special summer for me to come away with a silver medal at the European Championships. And the last week (after the Olympic 400m relay final) has been a very, very exciting week.’

In front of an excited and appreciative gathering at St Mary’s GAA complex, Phil said, ‘To get to an Olympics is really, really hard, but then to get to the final and to come away with fourth, it was bittersweet, but we didn't think we would come fourth. To come that close to a medal, it was a little heart-breaking, but it's the Olympic Games at the end of the day. It's a massive, massive achievement for us as a team.’

The Bandon AC superstar had a very special message for the children present.

‘When I was your age, I didn't know what an Olympics was, I was trying so many different sports, I actually didn't start athletics until I was 11 years old. I did GAA, played with Oliver Plunkett’s, camogie with Enniskeane, I did swimming, I did Irish dancing, you name it, I tried it,’ Phil explained.

‘I didn't fully focus on athletics until I was 17 or 18, so I was definitely a late developer to the sport.’

Referencing the children, she emphasised, ‘It's so important to remember that it's not about winning all the time, because we didn't win the last day, but we did our best and we went out there and we represented the country. But for me, when I was younger, I definitely wasn't winning. I did the different sports because I enjoyed them, I had fun and I was making friends. So you just have to remember, they're the three things that you always need to do and just because you don't win, that doesn't mean it's a failure.’

Earlier and for about an hour, the pace of the immaculate Rolls Royce allowed Phil to get up close with everyone that took the time to join her homecoming celebrations. She was on first name terms with so many, who bore expressions of joy that one of their own was back with them.

‘So many local people. I remember working in Centra in Enniskeane, you know all the regular faces. Being back in the community is very special. I don't get to come home that often, so to come home and see the people, it's exciting,’ Phil smiled.

Meanwhile, on behalf of BEDA (Ballineen and Enniskeane Development Association) Margaret Corcoran said, ‘It’s a tremendous night and what is so important is that the community from which Phil came from acknowledges her. There’s a great sense of pride within the community, all heroes are local.

‘This is a tight-knit community, everybody knows everybody and everybody celebrates everybody’s achievement. Phil is inspirational and impactful and it’s not just her running prowess, but it’s what her character espouses. Sometimes we can forget those holistic values, the care, the care of team mates and we saw that, the care, the empathy, the team. It’s so important to celebrate these values and we have them here in West Cork. Phil is a wonderful role model for young people and young women.’

A sister of the late John, a great GAA and community person, Margaret added, ‘John would have been so proud, he was a great West Corkman, his heart was in the community and in the greater West Cork community and he never forgot his roots. Our roots are what earths us and this is a wonderful celebration for this community. What’s also important is that Phil is not a professional athlete, she is a lady with a day job, who shows true grit, commitment and what you can achieve if you set your mind to it.’

As darkness descended, Phil signed autographs, posed for photographs, providing memories with more still on track.