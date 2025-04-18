Paul Shanahan shines as Carbery Rangers lead the way in Division 2

AS Clonakilty won again in Division 1 of the McCarthy Insurance Group county league, so did St Finbarr’s as both teams maintained their 100 percent records.

Steven Sherlock emphasised his class by hitting 0-16 in the Barr’s 0-22 to 1-16 victory over Carrigaline. The former Cork forward struck five two pointers (three from play, two from frees) as the Barrs, along with Clon, are the only teams to have won all four games to date.

Nemo Rangers aren’t far behind the top two and comfortably beat Éire Óg, 2-13 to 0-14. The evergreen Paul Kerrigan struck 0-4 while Colm Kiely and Barry Cripps added the goals. Elsewhere, Douglas beat St Michael’s 1-12 to 0-12 as Conor Russell struck 1-5 for the victors, including a late goal to win it.

In Division 2, Seamus Hayes’ Carbery Rangers are the only side with a 100 percent record. Their latest win came against Valley Rovers, 1-16 to 1-8. Again, goalkeeper Paul Shanahan was Rangers’ key scorer with 0-5 (two two-pointed frees) while John O’Rourke (1-2), Daragh Hayes and Mark Hodnett (0-3 each) impressed too. Brian Hodnett (0-2) and Peadar O’Rourke (0-1) finished off the scoring.

Dohenys were another West Cork side looking to make four wins-in-a-row but fell short against Ballincollig, losing 0-18 to 1-12. The Dunmanway club were actually leading by three with 12 minutes remaining, but a Cian Dorgan (he scored 0-9) inspired a Ballincollig comeback. Dohenys still sit second behind Ross in the table.

Gene Hourihane’s O’Donovan Rossa picked up their second league win by beating Kanturk away from home, 3-10 to 0-17. David Shannon, Niall Daly and Brian Crowley scored the crucial goals to propel Skibb up the table.

Castletownbere are off the mark after a 2-16 to 0-12 win over Fermoy, who themselves have lost every game. Gary Murphy was in flying form with 1-8 (3tp) while Declan Dunne scored the other goal for the Beara club. Beál Átha’n Ghaorthaidh shocked third-placed Knocknagree, winning 2-18 to 0-12, as Donagh Shorten hit 0-7 from play.

In Division 4, there was a hat-trick of West Cork victories. Bandon went top of the table by beating Buttevant 1-20 to 2-14. Seán Ahern scored the goal which ultimately won it for Bandon while Jack Cullinane (0-6, 2f) and Michael Cahalane (0-5, 2f) shot well too. Other scores came from Darren Crowley (0-3), Peter Calnan, Jonathan Mulcahy (0-2 each), Jake Lillis and goalkeeper Ciarán McCarthy. That’s three wins from four now for the Lilywhites.

Adrigole beat St Vincent’s resoundingly, winning 3-17 to 0-7 in Holyhill. Tom O’Connor scored two goals for the Beara club while Diarmuid O’Sullivan bagged the other major. The game was wrapped up at half time as Adrigole led 3-13 to 0-6.

Arthur Coakley was the hero for Bantry Blues as they picked up their first win of 2025, having two points to spare over Nemo Rangers’ seconds, 2-10 to 0-14. Coakley kicked a two-pointer to give Blues the win right at the death, taking his tally to 1-6 (4f, 1tp). Seanie O’Leary got the other goal early in the game while Jack Sheedy, Kevin Casey, Conor Cronin and Eoghan O’Neill also got on the scoresheet.

In Division 5, Ilen Rovers kept up their good start by getting their third win in four, beating Glenville 0-16 to 2-9. The Baltimore club led 0-12 to 1-0 at half-time and held on for a one-point win. Peter O’Driscoll (0-6, 1tp, 1tpf, 1f) and Barry Collins (0-5, 1tp, 1tpf) excelled for Rovers while Michéal Sheehy (0-3, 1f), Denis O’Driscoll and Aaron O’Sullivan scored too. Elsewhere, table-toppers Kilmurry comfortably saw off Ballinora, 4-13 to 1-14, while Kinsale moved up to third by seeing off Mitchelstown 4-14 to 2-13.

Finally, in Division 7, Kilmacabea’s unbeaten start continued with a 1-20 to 0-14 victory over Ballygarvan. Damien Gore just cannot stop scoring this season and added another 0-11 to his tally. Eamon Shanahan was another star performer with 1-3 while Liam McCarthy played well in defence.

Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels still stayed top of the pile with a 1-18 to 0-8 win over Ballyhooly. St James fell short to Inniscarra, 1-12 to 1-10, a result which kept the Ardfield club in mid-table. A James O’Driscoll goal had them 1-3 to 0-5 up at the break but the Mid Cork club bit back in the second spell. Denis White, Conor Whelton and Cristoir Hayes showed bright sparks for the West Cork club. Nemo Rangers’ third string and Castlemagner played out a 1-11 apiece draw.