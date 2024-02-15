Paul Daly fires Clonakilty SC into last four of Beamish Cup

Lyre Rovers 1

Clonakilty SC 2

(after extra-time)

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club are through to the Beamish Cup semi-finals following an explosive tie with Lyre Rovers in which both sides finished with nine players.

It took 75 minutes before Sunday’s local derby finally sprung to life.

The visitors dominated possession but didn’t score until late on via an own goal. Clonakilty were pegged back by an Oisin O’Sullivan equaliser only for Paul Daly’s extra-time winner to cement a Beamish Cup last-four berth.

That only tells half the story of a game in which four players, two from each side, were sent off and others could have followed.

As for the football, unbeaten Premier Division leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club made hard work of their victory against a relegation struggler.

It is 16 years since a Clonakilty-based club (Clon AFC) last claimed the Beamish Cup. In the interim, Clonakilty Soccer Club have fallen at the competition’s final hurdle on three separate occasions, losing the 2020 (as Clon Town), 2021 and 2022 deciders. Bottom line, last Sunday’s performance won’t suffice in this year’s semi-finals or final.

As for Rovers, their 2024 campaign is now all about Premier Division survival. Third from bottom, this battling Beamish Cup exit will allow Lyre to focus on retaining their top flight status.

Clonakilty kicked off as favourites having accounted for Lyre, 3-0 and 4-0, in their Premier Division clashes this season. It was the hosts who began the brighter however, as Sean O’Donovan burst through but Clon’s Iain O’Driscoll was off his line to avert the danger.

Tempers frayed in a tie that saw Lyre defend in numbers and ensure the score remained unchanged at the 25-minute mark. Despite ample possession, Clonakilty lacked intensity and failed to trouble goalkeeper Aidan Collins. Time and again the visitors' approach work lacked a cutting edge in the final third. This permitted Rovers an opportunity to gain a foothold until Clon created their first scoring opportunity after 31 minutes. Liam Anthony White released Joe Edmead who rounded Aidan Collins only to see his goal-bound effort cleared off the line by Conor O’Neill.

As they had done since the opening minute, Lyre defended superbly and counter-attacked at pace. Another Rovers breakaway found Sean O’Donovan who struck an upright to end a scoreless first half.

Wayward finishing and Lyre’s effective offside trap kept the score at 0-0 in a tie crying out for a goal. Lyre went close to an opener when Mark Kelly headed inches wide after 58 minutes. Paul Daly responded with a header that bounced over the crossbar.

Unfortunately for Rovers, Mark Kelly’s second yellow card resulted in the hosts being reduced to ten men 25 minutes from the end. Clonakilty almost took immediate advantage with Joe Edmead clipping an effort wide and a goalmouth scramble forcing Lyre to hack clear.

Rovers defence held out until the 77th minute when Chris Collins’ shot was parried by Aidan Collins but the rebound struck a Lyre defender and rolled over the line. Credit to ten-man Lyre who refused to buckle and netted a dramatic equaliser when Oisin O’Sullivan finished off a flowing move to make it 1-1 after 86 minutes. Worse was to follow for Clonakilty when Eoin Hartnett was sent off shortly after. Six minutes of injury-time failed to produce a winner necessitating extra-time.

Naturally, both ten-man teams tired during the additional periods with Clonakilty forcing Aidan Collins into a terrific stop.

Then, a minute before the final change of ends, Paul Daly connected with a deep cross and scored to restore Clonakilty’s lead. Two-one down, Rovers pressed higher in search of a second equaliser. That left gaps for the visitors to exploit in a cup tie that saw two more red cards brandished. Aaron Ryan (Lyre) and Thomas Battersby (Clonakilty) were sent off following an unnecessary flare-up. More could have followed but a disappointing quarter-final concluded with Clonakilty emerging as 2-1 winners.

Lyre Rovers: Aidan Collins, Finn Moroney, Shane Collins, Conor O’Neill, Barry Kirby, Oisin O’Sullivan, Conor O’Sullivan, Mark Kelly, Daniel O'Sullivan, Sean O’Donovan, Kieran Fitzpatrick. Subs: Cian Murphy, Aaron Ryan, Alan McKennedy, George Osemwengie, Daniel O’Brien.

Clonakilty Soccer Club: Iain O’Driscoll, Conor McKahey, Joe Edmead, Paul Daly, Liam Anthony White, Alan Murphy, Rob Downey, Ethan Draper, Mark Irwin, George Cannon, Chris Collins. Subs: Eoin Hartnett, James Horan, Jonathan Leahy, Odhran Bancroft, Thomas Battersby, Reuben Henry, Alan Ward.

Referee: Tadg Sheehan.