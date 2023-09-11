O’Brien’s delight as Kilbree hurlers top Roinn 1

Kilbree 1-18

Dohenys 1-8

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

FOLLOWING a decisive ten-point trap-to-line victory over depleted Dohenys at tropical Ahiohill, unbeaten Kilbree have topped Roinn 1 of the RCM Tarmacadam JAHC.

The victors now advance to the business end of this year’s championship. In what was a crucial game, a rip-roaring encounter never materialised. Dohenys, missing some key regulars, needed to get a good start, but the opposite happened, Kilbree racing into a commanding 1-5 to 0-1 lead at the close of the opening quarter.

Don McCarthy was soundness personified from dead-ball situations and led a skilful and dangerous Kilbree attack. They picked off some great long range-points with consummate ease as Michael D Keohane, Martin O’Donovan and dynamic full-forward Joseph O’Donovan caused all sorts of problems for Dohenys rearguard. It was O’Donovan who billowed the net after just ten minutes.

It was a crucial score settling in Kilbree, but increasing the pressure on Dohenys. In fairness, they responded positively, keeping their opponents in check with Tadhg O’Leary, David and Ellis Farrell putting their shoulders to the defensive wheel, while the silken hurling skills of midfielder Fionn Herlihy were very evident, easily their best player. The latter picked off two glorious scores inside a minute while in the interim his goal-bound shot came back off an upright in the 24th minute.

However, Kilbree rallied to close out the opening half with neat scores by Joseph O’Donovan and Dylan Coffey. It read 1-9 to 0-6 at the interval, the Blues well ahead. On resuming, Dohenys moved to address the problems, introducing Daniel King and Jamie Carroll. The latter, returned from foreign climes, put more pep in the Dohenys attacking sextet.

They were thrown a lifeline in the 40th minute when Carroll linked up well with Aidan O’Donovan, who calmly picked his spot in a crowded goalmouth to steer the ball past reliable Kilbree shot-stopper William Tyner. Unfortunately, it was a high-tide mark for Dohenys, who failed to raise a flag in the remaining 20 minutes. Not so Kilbree who hit the Dunmanway lads with a tsunami of points – seven in all, Don McCarthy, Martin O’Donovan, Shane O’Donovan, Joseph O’Donovan all sharing in the scoring booty to run out convincing winners.

Kilbree manager Timmy O’Brien was in an upbeat mood. He felt that one of the positive features was that, when Dohenys had that first-half purple patch, his charges had regained control to win comfortably.

‘After that early goal, we were held scoreless for 12 minutes,’ he said, ‘but we came good again before the break and picked off a couple of important points.

‘If I was told at the start of the season that we would top this group I would have been surprised. We hurled well for 45 minutes, we need to improve further, but we are delighted with this important win.’

Our Star: Don McCarthy’s free-taking expertise was a key factor in the Blues’ win, but the work ethic and finishing ability of full-forward Joseph O’Donovan, who bagged 1-2, earns him the gong.

Scorers

Kibree: Don McCarthy 0-9 (8f); Joseph O’Donovan 1-2; MD Keohane 0-2; Dylan Coffey, Brian Deasy, Martin O’Donovan, Shane O’Donovan, Oisín O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Fionn Herlihy, Jerry McCarthy (3f) 0-3 each; Aidan O’Donovan 1-0; Jerry Farrell, Denis Dullea (f) 0-1 each.

Kilbree: William Tyner; Barry Kirby, Seán Deasy, Cian Murphy; John Clancy, Brian O’Donovan, Kevin Keohane; Oisín O’Sullivan, Brian Deasy; Dylan Coffey, Don McCarthy, Michael D Keohane; Martin O’Donovan, Joseph O’Donovan, Darragh Coakley.

Subs: Shane O’Donovan for Dylan Coffey (32), Jack Coffey for Martin O’Donovan (49), Conor O’Sullivan for MD Keohane (52), Patrick Shannon for Barry Kirby (55), MD Keohane for Oisín O’Sullivan (56).

Dohenys: Denis Dullea; David Farrell, Tadhg O’Leary, Ellis Farrell; Jerry Collins, Declan Collins, Adrian Cronin; Jerry Farrell, Fionn Herlihy; Aaron Mannix, Jerry McCarthy, Darragh Collins, Aidan O’Donovan, Seán Daly, Ray Jennings.

Subs: Daniel King for Ray Jennings, Jamie Carroll for Aaron Mannix (both half-time), Cian Cahalane for Adrian Cronin (41), Noel Collins for Jerry Collins (52), Seán Cronin for Darragh Collins (54).

Referee: Alan Long (Argideen Rangers).