‘Not an unfamiliar tale’: domestic abuse highlighted at book launch

THE brother of Leap woman, the late Valerie French, said he wrote a book in her memory so her life wouldn’t be defined by her murder.

BY ANNE MINIHANE

Speaking last Friday evening at the book launch of For Valerie at the Uillinn Centre in Skibbereen, David French spoke about how Valerie’s children and family have suffered after losing their mother, daughter and sister in this appalling way.

He also spoke of the struggle the family have had navigating the court system, where they are attempting to amend the guardianship laws.

Mr French said how, in writing the book, he refuses to let his sister’s life be defined by her murder, and there was so much more to Valerie than the horrific crime that ended her life.

For Valerie is all about those who knew and loved her unconditionally.

Sarah Liddy of Gill Publishers thanked everyone for coming to the launch, and said how David’s book is a personal account of love, loss, and an unspeakable crime which ended in Valerie losing her life at the hands of her husband.

Ms Liddy also spoke of how Valerie came across in the book as a warm, bright and capable woman, and how David refused to let his sister be defined by the crime that ended her life.

Stressing that Valerie’s life mattered, she spoke of how Gill Publishing were ‘proud’ to publish the book.

On the evening, Sheila Anne O’Leary, one of the founder members of West Cork Beacon was introduced to the audience; West Cork Beacon are a support group for women in the region who are at risk from domestic abuse.

Sheila Anne explained to those assembled about how their group offers help in the form of advice, advocacy and transport to court, and sometimes even rescue, when the need arises.

West Cork Beacon offers support and options to the women and children it helps in the West Cork area.

The book, she said, is a sometimes harrowing read but unfortunately, it’s not a unfamiliar tale, as domestic abuse is a constant in some women’s lives.

Ms O’Leary also noted that after reading the book, that Valerie’s love of her children, family and community shone through and that should never be forgotten in these sad times.

Readers affected by any of the issues raised in this article can contact West Cork Beacon on their freephone helpline at the following numbers: for female victims of domestic abuse, 1800 203 136, Monday to Friday, 9am to 4.30pm.

There is also a freephone helpline for men or women affected by sexual violence, on 1800 832 001, from Monday to Wednesday 10am to 4pm.

You can also email for support at [email protected].