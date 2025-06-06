Newcestown and Mathúnas promotion bids on track

NEWCESTOWN are right in the battle for promotion from Division 3 of the Red FM hurling league after beating Ballinhassig 3-15 to 2-17.

Going into the match, the Carbery club was just one point ahead of their opposition and were 1-3 to 0-2 down inside nine minutes but a goal from star man Richard O’Sullivan – he finished with 1-9 (6f, 1 65) – saw Newcestown trail by just a point at the break, 2-9 to 1-11.

Goals from Ciarán Hurley and Seamus O’Sullivan in the second half proved crucial, while Jack Meade (0-3), David Buckley and Daire McAree also scored in this latest Newcestown win.

Courcey Rovers and Bride Rovers are joint-top with Newcestown after wins over Mallow (1-15 to 0-15) and Blackrock’s seconds (1-25 to 1-14) respectively. All three teams have 11 points. Next up for Newcestown is a trip to Blarney on June 15th.

Promotion from Division 5 looks unlikely for Kilbrittain, who have only one game left to play, but they did keep the pressure on with a 1-29 to 3-15 win over Erin’s Own B. Mark Hickey (0-9, 6f), Luke Griffin, Philip Wall (0-5 each) and Thomas Harrington (1-1) were all on target for the Black and Amber while Conor Ustianowski (0-3), Eamonn Lyons (0-2), Colm Sheehan, Aaron Holland, Conor Hogan and Eoghan Byrne all scored too. Dungourney and Ballyhea are in the top two after wins over Milford and Aghabullogue, the latter are in third, while fourth placed Castlemartyr toppled Midleton seconds.

In Division 6, Argideen Rangers recorded an impressive 0-19 to 0-10 win over Ballygiblin. The Timoleague club, in fifth place, are unlikely to catch Glen Rovers or Cloyne but are ending their league campaign on a high. Barryroe, meanwhile, received a walkover from Sarsfields’ seconds.

Finally, in Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas continue to fly high in second place as they beat Kilshannig 2-17 to 1-11. The Castletownkenneigh club were up 2-7 to 0-3 at half-time. Jamie Lucey really showed well here with 0-6 from play while Caolán O'Donovan (1-6, 2 65, 2f) was as accurate as ever from placed balls. Kevin O’Donovan (1-1), Gearóid O’Donovan (0-2), Matthew Draper and Robbie Lucey scored as well. Mathúnas are on their own in second place, on 11 points, two behind leaders Killavullen.