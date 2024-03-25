Newcestown and Courceys to clash in county league

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

NEWCESTOWN and Courcey Rovers will clash in the second round of action in the county camogie senior league.

Both teams have been drawn in Group B along with Cloughduv, Glen Rovers, Killeagh and St Finbarr’s, and Newcestown will have home advantage for their meeting in mid-April. The leagues throw-in the previous week with Newcestown away to Cloughduv while Courceys are away to Glen Rovers.

Group A of the senior league contains county champions Sarsfields, Éire Óg, Aghabullogue, Blackrock, Inniscarra and St Catherines.

The top team from each group goes directly into the league semi-finals, while the second and third placed teams in both groups will meet in quarter-finals; the second-placed team having home advantage. A draw will follow for the semi-finals. There is also the jeopardy of relegation, as the bottom placed team in each group will meet in the relegation play-off, and the loser slipping through the trapdoor to the 2025 premier intermediate league.

***

Enniskeane will line out in Group A of the premier intermediate league alongside Ballinhassig, Brian Dillons, Fr O'Neills, Na Piarsaigh and Watergrasshill. They open their campaign away to Watergrasshill in early April, then are home to Fr O’Neill’s, away to Brian Dillons, home to Ballinhassig before their final group game away to Na Piarsaigh on May 6th.

There is Carbery interest in Group B of this league, too, as Clonakilty are drawn alongside Ballinora, Ballincollig, Ballygarvan, Ballyhea and Douglas. Clon have three home games (Ballygarvan, Douglas and Ballinora) as well as two away trips to Ballyhea and Ballincollig.

The top team from each group advance to the semi-final, while the two quarter-finals see the second-placed team in Group A home to the third-placed side in Group B, and Group B’s second-placed team entertain the third team in Group A. A draw will follow for the semi-finals. Also, the bottom placed team in each group will meet in the relegation play-off.

***

There are six teams in the county intermediate camogie league, including Kilbrittain/Timoleague who begin their campaign away to Newtownshandrum in early April. The Carbery side is on the road again in the second round, away to Carrigaline, before they host Valley Rovers in round three. Another away fixture sees Kilbrittain/Timoleague away to Sliabh Rua in round four before the final group game is at home to Charleville on May 13th. The top two teams will meet again in the league final while the bottom two sides will clash in the relegation play-off.

***

Ballinascarthy will fly the Carbery flag in the seven-team premier junior county league, along with Aghada, Castlelyons, Cobh, Midleton, Milford and Tracton. Bal are away to Midleton in the opener on May 8th, but have three home games – against Milford, Tracton and Aghada. The teams will be battling for the top two spots to book a place in the league final, with the relegation play-off between the bottom two teams.

***

There are two groups in the county junior A league, with Barryroe hoping to make an impact in Group B alongside Banteer, Bride Rovers, Buttevant, Mallow and Rockbán. Barryroe open their campaign away to Buttevant in early April and have home games against Banteer and Mallow. Group A includes Kildorrery, Erins Own, Youghal, Blarney, Bishopstown and St Vincent’s. The top two teams from each group will advance to the league semi-finals, while the bottom team in each group will meet in the relegation play-off.

***

Kilbree will line out in the county junior B camogie league alongside Castlemartyr, Grenagh, Kilworth, Kinsale, Millstreet and St Fanahan’s. The Carbery club has three home games and three away ties, and open away to Grenagh on April 8th. The league final is a shoot-out between the top two teams. Meanwhile, St Colum’s will represent Carbery in the junior C county league; they are joined by Carrigtwohill, Dungourney, Fermoy, Laochra Óg and Nemo Rangers. The top two teams will meet in the final.