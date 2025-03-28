Newcestown and Bandon hurlers maintain 100 percent records in county leagues

NEWCESTOWN enjoyed their second win in Red FM senior hurling league Division 3 as they beat Lisgoold 3-19 to 1-9.

The West Cork side was aided by the inclusion of inter-county star Luke Meade, who didn’t feature in Cork’s win over Galway on Saturday night. The following morning, Meade hit 0-4 for his club.

Goals from Richard O’Sullivan and Colm Dinneen had Newcestown 2-10 to 0-4 up at the break.

Cork senior footballer David Buckley came off the bench and scored 1-1. Eddie Kenneally was as accurate as ever with 0-10 (8f) while Seán O’Donovan chipped in with 0-3 as well.

The West Cork side and Blarney are the only two teams unbeaten in the third tier with the Muskerry side seeing off Blackrock’s seconds.

Courcey Rovers got their first win in Division 3 with a comfortable 4-16 to 0-20 win over Ballinhassig while Russell Rovers and Bride Rovers enjoyed wins over Mallow, and Castlelyons respectively.

Bandon continued their impressive start with their fourth win in a row across both codes following a 1-14 to 0-16 victory over Inniscarra in Division 4. Conor Calnan got 1-1 while Michael Cahalane starred once again for the Lilywhites with 0-10 (6f). Charlie Long finished off the scoring with 0-3.

They are just one of two teams to win their opening two games along with Bishopstown in the fourth tier.

Watergrasshill, Youghal, Bishopstown and St Catherines got wins over Tracton, Kildorrery, Cloughduv and Kilworth.

Argideen Rangers were defeated by Cloyne on a 2-19 to 0-11 scoreline in Division 6. Context is needed here as the Timoleague club was facing a side that competed in the county senior A hurling championship last year and have a great hurling history.

Elsewhere in Division 6, Kinsale fell to Sarsfields’ seconds 3-15 to 0-7 while there was a win for Aghada over Na Piarsaigh’s second side.

Finally, in Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas picked up their first win of the county leagues with a commanding 1-15 to 0-9 victory over Meelin.

Jamie Lucey scored 1-3 in a starring display while Caolan O’Donovan contributed with 0-7. James Fleming (0-2), Kevin O’Donovan, Gearoid O’Donovan and William Horgan all scored in a memorable victory for the Carbery outfit.

The Castletownkenneigh club are one of three unbeaten teams in Division 7 after two games, Nemo Rangers and Kilavullen being the other two after wins over Douglas’ seconds and Kilshannig.

Second teams from St Finbarr’s and Killeagh had victories over Passage West and Ballinora in the other matches.