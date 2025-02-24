New windfarm proposed for Gougane Barra

Despite original project being shot down, developers try again – with revised option

A COMPANY that was previously refused planning permission for a controversial €30m seven-turbine windfarm near the world-famous scenic Gougane Barra, prompting a massive public reaction, is planning to submit a revised proposal for a smaller windfarm.

Wingleaf Ltd, with an address at Lissarda, is holding a public information exhibition (PIE) in Ballingeary GAA Clubhouse next Wednesday (February 26th) for the revised proposal of the Curraglass Windfarm, comprising three wind turbines in the townlands of Curraglass and Dereendonee.

The company was refused planning permission for the original windfarm by Cork County Council in August 2020.

However, the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who overturned it and granted planning in January 2022, despite the recommendations of its own senior planner, who said that the development would have ‘significant adverse environmental and visual impacts’.

Locals sought a High Court judicial review into the application, which wasn’t contested by An Bord Pleanála, who conceded to the High Court order, quashing the decision to grant permission.

The board finally refused planning permission to Wingleaf Ltd last May.

The battle against the proposed windfarm by locals garnered global attention and a petition attracted more than 10,000 signatures in one week.

Locals feared the turbines – three times the height of the Elysian building in Cork city – would have been visible on the Gougane Barra skyline, a place popular for weddings and walks.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Neil Lucey of the Gougane Barra Hotel, who, along with many others, opposed the original planning application, said there isn’t any further information on the size and location of this proposed windfarm.

‘We don’t know what we are dealing with yet and we will wait for more information,’ he said.

According to Wingleaf, in letters sent to local homeowners last December, An Bord Pleanála’s decision was based on visual amenity concerns with regard to the size and scale of the proposed windfarm within the local landscape.

‘The proposal is currently expected to consist of three turbines located along the footprint of the previously operational windfarm at this site,’ it said.

The development site is located approximately 5.5km south west of Ballingeary and the company said the PIE is open to all interested parties and information in relation to this proposal will be on display at the meeting, with project representatives in attendance to answer any questions.

It takes place at Ballingeary GAA clubhouse from 5pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday February 26th.