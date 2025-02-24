Southern Star Ltd. logo
Subscriber Exclusives

New windfarm proposed for Gougane Barra

February 24th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

New windfarm proposed for Gougane Barra Image
Gougane Barra is a site of natural beauty.

Share this article

Despite original project being shot down, developers try again – with revised option

A COMPANY that was previously refused planning permission for a controversial €30m seven-turbine windfarm near the world-famous scenic Gougane Barra, prompting a massive public reaction, is planning to submit a revised proposal  for a smaller windfarm.

A graphic distributed by local people showed the height of the original planned turbines - which were eventually refused planning. It compared the height of the oratory in Gougane (11.6m) with Cork city’s Elysian (68m) and the then-proposed turbines (178m).

Wingleaf Ltd, with an address at Lissarda, is holding a public information exhibition (PIE) in Ballingeary GAA Clubhouse next Wednesday (February 26th) for the revised proposal of the Curraglass Windfarm, comprising three wind turbines in the townlands of Curraglass and Dereendonee.

The company was refused planning permission for the original windfarm by Cork County Council in August 2020.

However,  the decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála, who overturned it and granted planning in January 2022, despite the recommendations of its own senior planner, who said that the development would have ‘significant adverse environmental and visual impacts’.

Locals sought a High Court judicial review into the application, which wasn’t contested by An Bord Pleanála, who conceded to the High Court order, quashing the decision to grant permission.

The board finally refused planning permission to Wingleaf Ltd last May.

The battle against the proposed windfarm by locals garnered global attention and a petition attracted more than 10,000 signatures in one week.

Locals feared the turbines  – three times the height of the Elysian building in Cork city – would have been visible on the Gougane Barra skyline, a place popular for weddings and walks.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Neil Lucey of the Gougane Barra Hotel, who, along with many others, opposed the original planning application, said there isn’t any further information on the size and location of this proposed windfarm.

‘We don’t know what we are dealing with yet and we will wait for more information,’ he said.

According to Wingleaf, in letters sent to local homeowners last December, An Bord Pleanála’s decision was based on visual amenity concerns with regard to the size and scale of the proposed windfarm within the local landscape.

‘The proposal is currently expected to consist of three turbines located along the footprint of the previously operational windfarm at this site,’ it said.

The development site is located approximately 5.5km south west of Ballingeary and the company said the PIE is open to all interested parties and information in relation to this proposal will be on display at the meeting, with project representatives in attendance to answer any questions.

It takes place at Ballingeary GAA clubhouse from 5pm to 8.30pm on Wednesday February 26th.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended