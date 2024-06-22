New summer season of West Cork League Masters begins

ANOTHER summer of West Cork League Masters soccer involving 12 local clubs and including newcomers Kinsale AFC gets underway this week.

While Euro 2024 looks set to dominate the headlines over the coming month, in West Cork, new Masters League, Cup and Shield campaigns will ensure the domestic calendar continues until the start of the 2024-25 men’s and women’s adult competitions next August.

Summer soccer, aimed at the region’s players aged 33 and over, continues to thrive. As a result, 12 cubs are ready to battle it out for this year’s Masters League, Cup and Shield trophies.

Split into two conferences containing six teams apiece, defending league champions Bandon will be anxious to repeat last summer’s heroics.

In 2023, a David O’Mahony brace and additional strike from Cork City FC assistant manager Richie Holland helped Bandon come from 2-0 down to defeat Drinagh Rangers 3-2 in a cracking Masters League final held in Castletownkenneigh.

Gearoid White and Barry (T) O’Driscoll handed the Canon Crowley Park side an early lead until O’Mahony and Holland’s interventions ensured Bandon won with the trophy.

Rangers made up for the disappointment of missing out on the West Cork League Masters title by winning the Masters Cup. Goals in either half from Brendan O’Donovan and Gearoid White (penalty) enabled Drinagh to see off local rivals Dunmanway Town 2-0 in the cup decider held at Brinny.

This summer’s Masters Western Conference will be contested by Aultagh Celtic, Bay Rovers, Beara United, Drinagh Rangers, Dunmanway Town and Skibbereen. The Eastern Conference includes current champions Bandon, Castlelack, Castletown Celtic, Clonakilty Soccer Club, newcomers Kinsale AFC and Sullane.

Each conference will be run off in a round-robin format with teams playing five fixtures before final standings determine the Masters knockout phase’s positions.

The 2024 Masters Cup will be a straight knockout competition. Any teams that fail to progress beyond their first scheduled cup tie will automatically be entered into the West Cork League Masters Shield knockout tournament. This will ensure clubs have plenty to play for all the way through the summer months and culminating in three finals to decide the 2024 Masters League, Cup and Shield champions.