CAR OF THE WEEK: New Renault 5 is cute and competent

WHETHER reviving once-iconic nameplates by carmakers launching new electric cars is a worthwhile marketing tactic is open to argument, especially if the model has long been absent.

BY BRIAN BYRNE

At least the Fiat 500 had actually been around in recent decades as combustion-engined models before a dedicated EV version was rolled out.

Ford has done it with the Capri, where most of today’s potential buyers wouldn’t be old enough to have driven the original.

And now we have Renault which introduced their new R5 to Ireland in the last few weeks, nearly three decades since the original R5 supermini left its deservedly iconic status and rolled into the twilight of automotive nirvana.

I remember it, but then I’m a tad older than most of you reading this.

Anyway, I’ve had a first drive in what has already won the 2025 European Car of the Year award and is tilting at more.

Even with the short introduction, I’ve been impressed enough to suggest that Renault has another winner here, at least with the car buying public.

That’s already being shown in European sales, where the car last month jumped to fourth place in the 25 most-registered battery electric vehicle list.

With Tesla sales tanking as they are, the March results may well see it climb to a podium place.

Styling plays a big part of a car’s success in the B supermini segment, and in that the new R5 has batted a full six.

The echo cues of the distant original are there, but today and tomorrow’s customers will be attracted for the sheetmetal detail of a thoroughly modern motor.

Funkily bright colours, and a fair level of available customisation outside and in will certainly help.

A quite clean front with a sporty bumper line includes very distinctive square corners daylight running lights.

The smooth rear hatch is a neat canvas for the rear lights design and the full-width band including the new 5 graphic that appears throughout the car.

As I’ve said of the current batch of general Renault cars, the company’s stylists are on a roll at the moment and that’s just as evident inside their latest small car.

An integrated housing for the navigation-entertainment and driver information screens has a chunky look, and those screen graphics are bright, clear and intuitive. Padded and textured dashboard and cabin trims have a quality look, and both front occupants have plenty of room and comfort.

Be aware, though, that my 6’2” and leggy length does not fit easily in the rear behind somebody long-legged in front. There’s good storage space in the centre console as the transmission selector is in current Renault practice on a steering column stalk.

Like the Zoe which it replaces, the new R5 will only be produced in BEV form. There are two battery options, with rated ranges of 310km and 410km respectively — for interest, it’s €3,000 extra if a buyer opts for the bigger energy unit. There are three grades available, with a €2,000 ‘walk’ between them.

In what was a relatively short driving experience with the car, it showed itself to be nippy and equally at home in motorway or suburban traffic. A multi-link rear axle makes for noticeably better handling and ride than the Zoe.

Overall, I came back from the drive with a smile on my face, which bodes well for how things could turn out when I get a full drive evaluation.