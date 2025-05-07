New nitrates map a ‘serious blow’ for West Cork farmers

CHANGES in the nitrates derogation stocking rate limits are a ‘serious blow’ to farmers in the region, according to the West Cork IFA.

The organisation has expressed concerns following the publication of an updated nitrates derogation map which has reduced the maximum organic nitrogen limit for much of West Cork from 250kgs/ha to 220 kgs/ha.

The map dictates that additional areas in West Cork will be subjected to a reduction in the maximum stocking rate of 220kgN/ha from December 1st, 2025.

‘The average size of dairy farms in West Cork is 80 cows. These farms have only experienced minimal expansion since the removal of quotas in 2015. Subjecting more farms to a reduced stocking rate will further inflame the land rental market and potentially put smaller farms out of business,’ West Cork IFA chair Tadhg Healy said.

The update includes the well-known Timoleague catchment.

As part of the Agricultural Catchments Programme this catchment has provided a wealth of research to the entire agricultural sector on factors that impact water quality since its establishment in 2014.

‘Improving water quality is not new in West Cork, it has been on our radar for many years,’ Healy said.

‘The work of farmers, particularly in the Timoleague catchment, has benefitted the entire country in terms of improving our understanding of how to improve water quality.’

According to the IFA, subjecting this catchment to 220kgN/ha will ‘make it impossible to quantify and decouple the benefits associated with the measures already being enforced due to this proposed reduction in overall stocking rate’.

‘Critics of the sector will conclude that improvements in water quality are as a result of reduced stocking rates and not the result of all the other measures we have put in place. And we know where that will leave us,’ Healy added.

‘We need the Minister to reassess his decision and take a pragmatic approach when applying reduced stocking rates. Farmers livelihoods are in his hands,’ the West Cork IFA Chair concluded.