New map drags Timoleague farmers into derogation storm

FARMERS in areas of Timoleague could their 250kg/ha nitrates derogation after the Department of Agriculture confirmed the revised water quality map.

The map on water quality will indicate which farmers are affected by reduction in nitrates derogations from January 1 has been revealed.

The new map appears to pull in part of the Argideen Valley catchment into the area which will see derogations reduced from 250kg/ha to 220kg/ha.

Fine Gael Councillor and West Cork farmer John O’Sullivan expressed shock at the new map, saying local farmers did not have any indication that they could be moved into the areas that were previously in the ‘red map’.

And he said that for this to be happening so close to date for derogation change of January 1 is unacceptable.

‘The new rules must come into force on January 1st. This has now become an animal welfare and a moral issue,’ Cllr O’Sullivan said.

‘If farmers are to come within the new rules they will be slaughtering pregnant cows from now until Christmas. Other European countries that were weaned off the derogation had a number of years to achieve the new reality. Why are Irish and West Cork farmers being treated in this manner?’

The new map from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has seen a small removal of land from the area to be reduced from 250kg/ha to 220kg/ha when compared to the ‘red map’, where the Dept of Agriculture says ‘underlying water quality is good and appropriate action from an agricultural perspective can protect that good water quality status’.

The Dept of Agriculture says a proportion of derogation farms will have lands in both the 250kg/ha area and the 220kg/ha areas. ‘The limit on these farms will be calculated on a parcel-by-parcel basis and where any part of the parcel is within the areas identified at the 250 kg limit, the whole parcel will be subject to this higher limit,’ said the Dept statement.

‘The maps published reflect a modest decrease in the area impacted by the reduction in the maximum stocking rate, while abiding by the criteria laid down in the Commission’s Implementing Decision,’ said Minister McConalogue.

‘I recognise that this is a challenging outcome for some farmers. I have been consistent with my aim to quickly provide clarity to affected farmers to give them as much time as possible to put plans in place as appropriate to their farm enterprises.’

The final Implementation map identifying areas that are subject to a reduction in limit in 2024 is published on the Department website and can be accessed at the link https://www.gov.ie/en/publication/c9563-rural-environment-sustainability-nitrates/#water-quality-review-implementation-map-for-2024

‘The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will be writing to derogation farmers in the coming weeks, to confirm the reduction from 250 to 220 and provide any information relevant to the changes,’ said a Dept statement.

‘In the interim, the maps published today will enable farmers to access the information necessary to assess their individual nitrates limit from January 1st next year. Farmers are urged to engage with their agricultural advisors to review this data to inform the best option or combination of options available to them to adjust to any changes at farm level.’