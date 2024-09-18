Myross Wood gets €20,000 diversity boost

FUNDING of almost €20,000 has been allocated for Green Skibbereen for ambitious conservation work to promote biodiversity at Myross Wood in Leap.

The grant from the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Peatlands and Natura Engagement Scheme will help develop Myross Wood’s ‘Special Area of Conservation’, fund training programmes, an art project, and scientific research.

Myross Wood is a woodland on the shore of Glandore Harbour that is home to native tree species such as sessile oak, birch, holly, willow, alder and hawthorn and also many species of fern including the rare and endangered Killarney fern.

Since 2021, Green Skibbereen has been engaged in an ambitious project to restore Myross Wood to a biodiversity-rich native Irish woodland, particularly for the endangered Killarney Fern, for which woodlands on the Irish Atlantic coast provide important habitat.

Progress to restore Myross Wood has been taking place through the ‘Friends of Myross Wood’ volunteer group, removing damaging invasive species, restoring pathways, monitoring biodiversity, and planting trees.

This work has encouraged thousands of visitors to spend time at Myross, learning about the woodland through events, workshops, and guided walks.

NPWS has awarded Green Skibbereen €19,825.87 towards the work around Myross Wood Special Area of Conservation. The funding will be used to train and equip volunteers, and to establish a permanent tree nursery.

The funding will also help finance pilot programmes at Myross for young people, as well as a short film and art installation there. It will also allow for further surveys and research on the

plant species

‘This is a real testament to the hard work of our biodiversity lead, Mark Robins, and the Friends of Myross Wood, who have made such an incredible contribution to the restoration project to date,’ said Green Skibbereen chairperson Trish Lavelle.

‘This project also has two important creative elements, specifically developed by Ana Ospina, managing director at Cecas: a short film and an art installation, that will both help engage the community. And of course, the piloting of programmes for young people will hopefully help bring on a new generation of people to care for this special place that we are lucky enough to be guardians of.’

Green Skibbereen is a not for profit company, which operates the Centre of Excellence for Climate Action and Sustainability (Cecas) at Myross Wood House, in Leap.