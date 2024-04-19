Midfield must rise to the challenge for Rebels to shake the Kingdom

IT’S the middle of April and the clash of Kerry v Cork is already upon us in the Munster semi-final in Killarney. It’s a far cry from the heady summer days of June and July that Cork fans loved so much, and while change was necessary to give some fairness to the clubs, there seems to be broad agreement that the balance is still not right. The lack of ‘championship buzz’ around the season so far has been well voiced by many. Maybe, just maybe, an inter-county season where we have pre-season provincial squabbles, an interesting but ultimately secondary league competition, leading into four mini championships before round robin group games, all before we get to the business end of knockout All Ireland championship contests, is not quite fit for purpose.

I am still thoroughly looking forward to Saturday evening in Killarney, and long overdue spring weather is helping to whet the appetite. Cork v Kerry is a fixture that stirs the blood in the south-west like no other, and Fitzgerald Stadium in the centre of Killarney helps to generate an intoxicating atmosphere. Páirc Ui Chaoimh is an excellent facility and while most of my best memories from this fixture are from the Blackrock venue, there is no question the buzz of Killarney town centre and the short walk up the road is a little slice of Gaelic football heaven.

Wikipedia tells me that Cork and Kerry have met 122 times in championship football, with 76 wins for Kerry, 34 wins for Cork and 12 draws. Bearing in mind that Cork won seven of the first eight encounters, 27 wins in 114 games since 1902 doesn’t make for pretty reading for followers of the blood and bandage. As much as we are in a fallow period now, that glorious Mark Keane moment in 2020 aside, spare a thought for the Cork supporters who went from 1909 to 1943 seeing nothing but defeat to our neighbours. Cork lost 17 games in a row to Kerry during that period, by some way a record in this fixture. Billy Morgan and the men of the late 80s and early 90s brought Cork’s only real period of being truly in the ascendancy, with some other all- too-brief moments in the 40s, early 70s and mid-2000s where we at least landed a few blows to the Kerry supremacy.

I played in or was atleast in the squad for – 17 games against the Green and Gold from 2005 to 2010 and again in 2014/2015, holding a record of three wins, five draws and nine defeats. In fact, when I left the Cork panel after a league game in Galway in 2011 to concentrate on my club football, I had never tasted senior championship defeat to any other county but Kerry. Four of those draws came in Killarney, and it is one of the big disappointments we have as a group that we didn’t convert at least one of those opportunities, along with the 2009 final defeat in Croke Park. I’ll pack my little violin away and look now to Saturday’s contest.

I would venture it’s safe to say, there are very few who expect Cork to replicate the team of ’95 and bring a victory back home over the county bounds. Within the camp, there will be zealous focus on doing everything they can to shock the country, however as outsiders we must be realistic and call it as we see it – Kerry are raging favourites. I expect the 14 outfield players who started against Limerick will retain their places, with a fit Rory Maguire and Ruairi Deane pushing hardest if any changes are to be made. Stephen Sherlock will most likely replace Brian Hurley again around the 50th minute and he will need to be better than his wasteful cameo against Limerick. A positive impact from the bench players is a must. For Cork, the big question on team selection is the choice between Chris Kelly and Micheál Aodh Martin in goal. The keeper will likely face intense pressure on their kickout from Kerry pushing up. It is a tactic they have deployed against Cork with success in recent times, as they look to exploit a perceived weakness for Cork. We can expect the left-wing overload to be deployed by Cork more than once this weekend, and the battle for breaks on the ground is going to be key if Cork are going to gain enough possession to give Kerry a tough evening’s work.

The onus is on our defenders, midfielders, and half-forwards to make space and be an option for Chris or Micheál for short and medium length kick-outs. A keeper can’t hit anyone if they don’t make themselves available.

Ultimately, if you are kicking the ball out too often, it is because the opposition have you on the back foot. The best way to ensure we don’t come under incessant pressure is to keep the football down at the other end as much as possible. So, how can Cork achieve this?

We expect Cork will set up with numbers deep hoping to put pressure on Kerry when they come into the Cork half, looking for turnovers to launch counter attacks with our running game. Tommy Walsh, Mattie Taylor, Luke Fahy, Ian Maguire, and Colm O’Callaghan from midlfield, and Sean Powter in particular are powerful open field ball carriers. Ruairi Deane also falls into this category.

The inside trio of Jones, Corbett, and Hurley must keep themselves close to the Kerry goal often enough to be a serious threat. If goal opportunities present themselves, Cork need to break the habit of a season and convert them. Like the kickout situation, this area is crucial if Cork are to be competitive in Killarney. Kerry come into the game off the back of what they would likely consider a reasonably satisfactory National League campaign. Defeats to Derry and Dublin will rankle, and the manner of the Croke Park defeat is a cause for concern, however wins were recorded against Monaghan, Mayo, Tyrone, Roscommon and Galway.

One would be tempted to think not reaching the League final wouldn’t give Kerry folk too much worry, until you realise that every one of Jack O’Connor’s five All Ireland wins as manager have come after league successes. Can they break that duck this season? Time will tell. First, they will expect to annex another Munster title, with a degree of comfort.

My Kerry sources tell me that Jason Foley is likely to miss out for Saturday, but Jack O’Connor will have an otherwise full deck to choose from. There is speculation that Paul Murphy’s place in defence might be vulnerable with Dylan Casey the most likely to replace him. Briain O’ Beaglaioch, Ronan Buckley, and Armin Heinrich provide further defensive options. Two from Joe O’Connor, Barry Dan O’Sullivan and Diarmuid O’Connor will man the midfield berths and up front the contest to join the superstar trio of the Cliffords and Seanie O’Shea has a big field of candidates. The industrious Dara Moynihan will play either in the corner or on the wing, Adrian Spillane may well get the no.10 jersey to provide work-rate and physicality, meaning there is one jersey up for grabs between Conor Geaney, Paul Geaney, Dara Roche, Killian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien, Killian Burke and Tony Brosnan to name but a few!

Even in these days of team defensive systems as opposed to the traditional one v one contests, the match ups provide intrigue. Dan O’Mahony picked up David Clifford last year but the younger Clifford had one of his best games against

the Rebels so maybe Sean Meehan or Kevin Flahive will be designated the task this time. Going with Flahive would cause the least disruption. Flahive tagged him in Páirc Ui Rinn two years ago and did well. O’Mahony could then take O’Shea with Tommy Walsh to follow Darragh Moynihan if he starts inside. Paudie Clifford can’t be let dictate the tempo as he so often does, so Sean Meehan might be asked to replicate what he did to his brother in 2021, keeping him scoreless despite the hammering we got that day. A quick word on Sean and the character he is: when I approached him after the game that day to tell him he did his bit, he shook his head and said he should have helped the other backs out more than he did. Sean’s attitude is to be commended, however when it comes to the Cliffords, concentrating on the marking job only is about as much as can be asked of anyone.

Cork have not had much joy around midfield in recent years against Kerry, and Maguire and O’Callaghan will have to stand up strong in this sector on Saturday, with more than a little help from Taylor, Fahy, Paul Walsh, and Brian O’Driscoll. Getting a fair share of possession is essential if Cork are to come close, let alone pull off a major shock.

Kerry’s defence can be vulnerable and Jack Barry being in Australia is a loss at midfield, however Cork will have to be top of their game and it may still not be enough. When I was playing, and as a selector in 2021, we were only thinking about victory. But from the outside looking in, I have to tip up Kerry. A strong performance and narrow defeat is probably acceptable for Cork fans, which is a sobering reminder of where we currently stand against the best teams around.

Good luck again to John Cleary and his whole team, I hope to be proven thoroughly wrong.