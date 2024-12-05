Michael O’Reilly’s extra-time goal fires Goleen into another county junior B football final

Goleen 2-12

Ballinhassig 1-13

(after extra time)

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

THERE is just no stopping the football gladiators from Goleen.

The Carbery champions are still on course to complete a unique championship treble of football titles, but what a stern test they got to their credentials from Carrigdhoun champions Ballinhassig in this epic McCarthy Insurance Group Cork Junior B Football Championship semi-final clash at Skibbereen on Sunday morning.

Having already won the county confined junior B championship and the Carbery JBFC title, they are one win away from a terrific treble.

Who said Gaelic football is dull and dreary? Certainly, both teams belied that notion as they possessed an insatiable work-rate, unyielding spirit and had pace, power and scoring ability to burn. Twenty-eight splendid scores. Thrills, spills and goalmouth action aplenty, as this cracker went to extra-time, with the issue in doubt until the very last kick.

Tadhg Cullinane got an excellent opening point for Goleen, but two on the bounce from star Ballinhassig full forward Adam O’Sullivan saw the losers hit the front. O’Sullivan, Paul Coomey and Darren Delea’s turn of pace was causing Goleen problems, as they slipped 0-3 to 0-1 in arrears by the eighth minute.

Jake Coughlan and Michael O’Reilly raised white flags for Goleen but while O’Sullivan and Pádraig Reidy swapped scores, the ever-present danger from the talented Blues star manifested itself in the 13th minute as he combined with Delea to force outstanding Goleen shot-stopper Ronan Kennedy into a smart take at the foot of an upright.

Matthew Sheehan replied swiftly, but then O’Sullivan shot the point of the game from all of 90 metres. It was nip and tuck, the speedy Paidí O’Regan and hardworking midfielder Tadhg Cullinane edging Goleen ahead. However, in the 21st minute goalkeeper Kennedy came to the rescue once again for Goleen.

A magnificent Ballinhassig foray involving Ger Collins, Shane Butler, Paul Coomey and Adam O’Sullivan saw the latter unleash a thundering drive from close range. Kennedy spectacularly dived and diverted it to safety via the crossbar for one of the saves of the season. It was a close call.

In the 29th minute, O’Sullivan ensured the status quo, 0-7 to 0-7, at the interval, availing of a neat pass from Coomey.

Points by Matthew Sheehan and Jake Coughlan moved Goleen in front on resuming, the Carbery men now more structured in defence with Jack O’Driscoll, Pádraig Reidy and midfielders Matthew Sheehan and Tadhg Cullinane fully focussed.

But this Ballinhassig side had no notion of capitulation and a neat score by Ger Collins after a short free by O’Sullivan augmented by another free from the latter, had it all tied up again, 0-9 apiece.

Tadhg Cullinane landed another beauty, but it was that man again O’Sullivan one minute later from a free to restore equality.

In their next attack Goleen got the breakthrough they craved for. The midfield duo of Sheehan and Cullinane worked a neat move before releasing the flying Paidí O’Regan, who cut inside the cover for a peach of a goal in the 58th minute.

While O’Sullivan gave an instant reply with a superb score, Michael O’Reilly quickly negated it. Now 1-11 to 0-11 in arrears, only a goal would save the Blues.

With the huge Goleen crowd praying for the final whistle, substitute Seán Connolly crossed a teasing ball into a crowded Goleen goalmouth. In a frantic tussle for possession, Adam O’Sullivan beat a wall of defenders to billow the net and send shock waves reverberating through a stunned Goleen.

Seconds later, the full-time whistle sounded to send the game into extra-time.

With both sides having emptied their benches, who would have the momentum to see this absorbing thriller out? Barely a minute elapsed on resuming when Goleen answered the call. A Pádraig Reidy cross hit the crossbar, bounced in the goalmouth and in like a flash Michael O’Reilly steered the ball past Jimmy O’Rourke for a fortuitous, but golden goal. When Paidí O’Regan bisected the uprights one minute later, incredibly Ballinhassig were four points in arrears, 2-12 to 1-11.

It was all hands to the pump now for Goleen as Ballinhassig laid siege to the winner’s citadel. Points by substitutes Jack Griffin and Gearóid Kirby cut the margin to two points, as amidst a welter of excitement Goleen held out in a frenetic finale.

Scorers

Goleen: Michael O’Reilly, Paidí O’Regan 1-2 each; Tadhg Cullinane 0-3; Matthew Sheehan, Jake Coughlan 0-2 each; Pádraig Reidy 0-1.

Ballinhassig: Adam O’Sullivan 1-9 (3f); Gavin Harrington, Ger Collins, Jack Griffin, Gearóid Kirby 0-1 each.

Goleen: Ronan Kennedy; Eden Healy, Jack O’Driscoll, Michael Sheehan; Paul Collins, Pádraig Reidy, Cian Bowen; Matthew Sheehan, Tadhg Cullinane; Jake Coughlan, Daniel O’Driscoll, Michael O’Donovan; Paidí O’Regan, Patrick Scully, Michael O’Reilly.

Subs: Shane O’Leary for Michael O’Donovan (51), Ryan O’Callaghan for Michael Sheehan (et), Aaron Barry for Daniel O’Driscoll (et)

Ballinhassig: Jimmy O’Rourke; Jamie Lyne, Dave O’Leary, Cian Deasy; Jack Grainger, Ger Collins, Liam Kirby; Shane O’Leary, Donnacha O’Donovan; Darren Delea, Paul Coomey, Shane Butler; Gavin Harrington, Adam O’Sullivan, Seán Coleman.

Subs: Eddie Finn, Luke Farrelly, Seán Connolly, Jack Griffin, Gearóid Kirby (all second half), Ryan O’Leary (et).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).