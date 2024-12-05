MF 6490 an imposing performer

THE successful Massey Ferguson 6400 tractors were launched in 2003, a fully comprehensive range encompassing 12 tractors from 90-230hp.

This series was split into four groups of tractors, powered by four different engines, with some mid-range models offered in both long and short wheelbase. The largest models in the range are powered by a 7.4l SISU engine, while the next group in horsepower class received a 6.6l SISIU unit. All of the tractors were only available in long wheelbase format.

Sandwiched in the middle of the second tier of tractors, is the mighty 6490 with its long nose providing an imposing stance.

The well regarded SISU engine initially provides 170hp, boosting to 180hp for PTO and road work. Over the production run of the tractor, emission regulations saw the engine advance from Tier 2 into Tier 3, picking up some extra ponies along the way. With a whopping lift capacity of a little over 9T and oil flow of up to 150l/min, the 6490 is capable of packing a serious punch on a nimble frame. Fitted with Dynashift when first released, the 6490 made the transition to Dyna6 after a few years.

Dyna6 saw the introduction of MF’s T-Bar type gear selector, mounted on the operator’s armrest. Tapping the T-Bar forward or backwards cycles through the six gears-A-F. Holding the declutch button on the side while tapping forward or backwards selects one of four ranges.

Alternatively, the A-F gears could also be controlled by the shuttle lever which adds extra flexibility. A dial on the right hand console controls the programming of automatic gear changes. Another practical feature is the engine rev memory switches, ideal for PTO work.

Although a high horsepower tractor, Massey Ferguson required the initial purchaser to upgrade the tractor to optimise operator comfort – many features which should have been included as standard.

Key to the ‘Transport Pack’ is the front axle suspension and closed centre hydraulics, while the ‘Comfort Package’ offered an air seat and air conditioning. Later models also had the option of ‘Comfort Pack Plus’ which provided climate control and a deluxe seat. However, the most impressive extra is the adjustable air bag cab suspension which provides excellent ride comfort.

The cab is a familiar place to any MF user from the last 20 years. The sleekness of the cab is greatly improved on its predecessor, with a rounded and bright grey dash with white dials. Curved rear windows deliver great side vision while the arm rest – integrated into the seat – provides a host of controls including gear, lift, and hydraulics. Interesting, the chassis colour scheme gradually changed from black to grey as Massey Ferguson celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2008.

