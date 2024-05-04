MEP Kelleher believes nitrate regulations should be paused

MEP BILLY Kelleher says nitrates regulations should be paused until the existing ones are given time to be implemented and reviewed.

The Ireland South Fianna Fáil politician visited Dunmanway recently, and met with members of West Cork IFA.

‘Farmers in West Cork are under pressure in the short term with inclement weather. However in the long term, there are concerns about the future of the nitrates derogation and the level of new regulation that now needs to be implemented.

‘I believe that the EU should pause the introduction of any new regulations and allow the existing ones time to be implemented and reviewed,’ he said. Mr Kelleher joined local FF Cllr Deirdre Kelly meeting business groups and organisations to discuss the town’s economic development.

‘Dunmanway is a town with serious potential if it gets the investment it needs. I met with the local Chamber of Commerce and I was very impressed with their plans for the future,’ he said.

‘Cllr Kelly also showed me around the site in the town centre that she wants the Council to purchase and develop into a car park to help spur on the economic development of the town. Significant investment is needed to upgrade the wastewater treatment facilities. Lack of capacity is holding back the town’s growth.’