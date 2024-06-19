Man with postponed ban was drink driving again

A MAN who had his ban for drink driving postponed until October was caught drink driving again, Macroom District Court was told.

Court presenter Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan told the court that Fiachra Kierse, 46, of Clougduv, Crookstown was given a postponement to his driving ban until October this year, but was subsequently caught drink driving again.

Mr Kierse was stopped by Garda Lisa O’Donoghue in Crookstown on May 30th when he was observed to be driving in an erratic manner.

When it became apparent that Mr Kierse was driving under the influence, and also had a postponed disqualification for the same offence, he fled from custody.

Mr Kierse is charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while intoxicated, obstruction and with escaping from custody.

Defence solicitor Jack Purcell said his client was no longer driving and that arrangements were being made with the motor dealer to return his vehicle to them.

Judge Philip O’Leary released Mr Kierse on bail on his own bond of €200 on the condition that he does not drive.

The case was adjourned for mention on June 19th.