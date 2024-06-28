Man who stole a charity box rang toy shop to say he was sorry

A MAN with more than 100 previous convictions apologised afterwards for stealing a charity collection box from a Cork toy shop.

Court presenter Sergeant Trish O’Sulllivan told Macroom District Court that Edward O’Donoghue, 31, of Lackareagh, Lissarda, went to the Toymaster toyshop in Macroom on February 18th, 2023.

Mr O’Donoghue distracted the attention of the shop assistant at the counter and managed to unchain the collection box for the Irish Guide Dogs Association and left the store with it.

The court heard that the box was estimated to contain about €50 in charity donations.

Mr O’Donoghue pleaded guilty to the theft and the court heard that soon afterwards he had phoned the shop to apologise.

His solicitor Sean Cahill told the court that Mr O’Donoghue was fully co-operative and had struggled with severe drug addiction issues.

The court heard that Mr O’Donoghue had 118 previous convictions including 43 for theft and was currently serving a prison sentence which had six months remaining.

Judge Philip O’Leary said that stealing a charity box was ‘not a pleasant crime’ but he gave Mr O’Donoghue credit for admitting it to the shop himself.

He convicted him and imposed a six-month sentence, effective immediately.