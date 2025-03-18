Man on sex assault charge only wants to attend court ‘by video’

DIRECTIONS from the DPP are still outstanding in relation to a case where a man is charged with sexual assault, assault causing harm, false imprisonment and burglary, a court heard last week.

The 32-year-old man, who cannot be named, was due to appear by video link at Clonakilty District Court last week but technical difficulties meant this did not happen.

The man faces six charges arising out of an alleged incident at a house in Ballineen at 4.30am on January 12th.

He is being charged with one count of assault causing harm to a 38-year-old woman and one count of assault causing harm to her 13-year-old daughter.

The accused is also charged with two counts of false imprisonment of both the woman and her daughter at the house, while he is also charged with the sexual assault of the woman and with burglary.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that DPP directions are still outstanding and sought an adjournment to April 1st.

Judge King was told that the accused only wishes to appear by video link on the next court date.