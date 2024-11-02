Man has month to pay hotel bill with ‘similar cases pending’

A CIRCUIT court judge has described the actions of a North Cork man who left Inchydoney Lodge & Spa last year without paying his bill of €1,030 as ‘reprehensible’ and she told him he needs to pay it all back – or else face jail.

Brian Hammond of Coolmooha, Kilworth appeared before Judge Helen Boyle at the recent Circuit Court sittings in Clonakilty.

The court heard that he had received a 10-month custodial sentence in the district court for the theft offence from Inchydoney Lodge & Spa on June 27th, 2023.

Barrister Ben Shorten, instructed by solicitor Plunkett Taaffe, said his client was appealing the severity of the sentence and had €350 as part payment for what is owed to the hotel.

‘He has certain chronic addiction issues but is completely clear of alcohol and drugs and did it cold turkey. He is in employment in painting and decorating and hasn’t come to the attention of gardaí since,’ said Mr Shorten.

‘He is a father to a newborn girl and addiction issues were behind his stupid spree. He will pay the money back,’ the barrister added.

Mr Shorten asked Judge Boyle if she would suspend the 10-month sentence previously handed down to him or adjourn the case to allow Mr Hammond gather the remainder of the money owed to the hotel.

Acting State solicitor Jerry Healy said that Mr Hammond has seven other cases of a similar nature pending in other courts. He said that €650 would have to be paid to the hotel.

Judge Boyle said that hotels work hard and the margins are very tight.

‘This type of crime is reprehensible and this type of behaviour has to be discouraged,’ said Judge Boyle.

She suspended the 10-month sentence for a period of 10 months on condition that he enter a bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and also pay through his solicitor the €650 owed to Inchydoney Lodge & Spa.

‘If it’s not paid within a month, you are going into custody,’ said Judge Boyle.