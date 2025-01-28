Man fined after leaving scene of Skibbereen road traffic collision 

THE owner of a plant hire business was fined €500 for failing to keep his vehicle at the scene of a road traffic collision at Ilen Street in Skibbereen on June 26th last.

Solicitor Killian McCarthy said his client, Sean Casey of Cooraganive, Skibbereen, acknowledged that his jeep had caused some damage to the back door, on the right-hand side, of a woman’s red Toyota Yaris.

However, he said his client knew the woman, had given her his name, and had asked her to pull her car off the road so they could sort it themselves.

It transpired that a call was made to gardaí who were unable to attend the scene because they said they were dealing with something more urgent.

In the meantime, the accused parked at the rear of The Southern Star before being called to assist with the problematic unloading of a piece of equipment at his place of work.

The woman called to the garda station the next day and Gda Dan Quinlan spoke to Sean Casey.

He admitted he was involved in the incident and said he had made efforts to contact both the gardaí and the driver of the other car.

The court presenting officer Sgt Tom Mulcahy said no one was injured as a result of the incident and the accused’s insurance covered the cost of repairing the damage.

Mr McCarthy said his client – who has no previous convictions – wished to apologise for his actions but said he had to leave to deal with an urgent business matter.