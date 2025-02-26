Man caught on CCTV putting petrol in stolen car

A MAN who was identified on petrol station CCTV footage refuelling a stolen car has been convicted in the district court of unlawfully using a mechanically propelled vehicle.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Court presenter Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that a car was stolen by persons unknown on September 18th last, when the keys were taken from a house in Donoughmore during a burglary.

The same car was found crashed and abandoned at Carriganimmy at 8pm on September 21st.

The court was told that at 1pm on September 21st the car was recorded on CCTV pulling into the Leemount Service Station.

A person identified as Kelvin Dolan, (29) of Upper Fair Hill, Cork was seen fuelling the car and entering the shop to pay.

The court heard that when Mr Dolan was arrested he made no admissions.

Defence solicitor Sean Cahill said that his client was ‘only involved in the periphery of the crime’ and had no part in the taking or subsequent crashing of the car.

He said that Mr Dolan was an unemployed father of two young children and wished to apologise for his involvement.

The court heard that Mr Dolan had 17 previous convictions for a variety of offences and a further conviction could also trigger a suspended sentence.

‘I find it difficult to accept that his involvement was peripheral as suggested,’ said Judge Andrew Cody. He convicted Kelvin Dolan and sentenced him to three months in prison.